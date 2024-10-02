 Chrissie Hynde To Exhibit Her Paintings In London - Noise11.com
Chrissie Hynde joins Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chrissie Hynde joins Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chrissie Hynde To Exhibit Her Paintings In London

by Music-News.com on October 3, 2024

in News

Chrissie Hynde has announced the ‘Hynde Sight’ exhibition of her latest paintings.

Chrissie will showcase her artwork at 4 Cromwell Place, London, between November 21 and December 14.

The new collection showcases Chrissie’s dynamic still life, abstract work and self-portraits in vibrant oils.

Among the paintings on display are ‘Thursday Evening Bowl’, ‘Three Jugs’, ‘Afternoon Poppies’ and ‘Thursday Shapes On Yellow’.

The Hynde Sight exhibition is arranged in association with Broadbent Gallery, and will follow the recent showing of Hynde’s paintings at the 2024 British Art Fair at Saatchi Gallery.

Over 60 recent works will be available for public viewing, each piece a testament to her gutsy and beautiful style, incorporating a wide variety of subjects.

Table furniture, flowers and instruments shudder out of their surroundings, full of boldness and light. Hynde’s self-portraits blaze with profound vulnerability and power, while paintings of dear friends like Brian Eno and Paul Weller sit amongst her abstract work too.

For Hynde painting has become an inseparable part of her creative life.

In the last six years, her artwork has been exhibited to acclaim in London, New York and Massachusetts. It has graced the sleeve of her 2019 album of cover versions, Valve Bone Woe, her arresting patterns and strokes mirroring the musical interpretations inside.

Her vibrant geometric shapes and images of hands were used as motifs on garments in Vivienne Westwood’s Spring-Summer 2021 collection.

Images of nearly 200 of Chrissie Hynde’s original artworks were published in the 2018 book Adding The Blue, via Genesis Publications.

Presenting the first chronology of Chrissie’s paintings, the book’s foreword by the Royal Academy’s Artistic Director, Tim Marlow, reads: “The fact that Chrissie is a great musician underpins her painting in a variety of ways. She learns by doing and in the process her work becomes more distinctive and compelling, an expression of the life force within made visible.”

Chrissie has kept on making music and touring with The Pretenders in parallel to her painting and the band will soon embark upon a sold out tour across the UK through October, including three nights at London’s Palladium theatre.

Opening hours for ‘Hynde Sight’ are from 11:00 – 19:00 Tuesday to Saturday, and 11:00 – 16:00 on Sunday.

The exhibition is free to enter.

Go to www.chrissiehynde.art for more information. Hynde was photographed by Jill Furmanovsky to announced the exhibition.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

U2 photo supplied Universal Music
U2 How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’ Gets Reassembled for 20th Anniversary

U2 will mark the 20th anniversary of ‘How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’ with a remastered album and ‘How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb’, made up of new and unreleased songs from the original album.

3 days ago
Wang Chung
Wang Chung Classic ‘Everybody Have Fun Tonight’ Gets a 2024 Update

Wang Chung’s 1986 classic ‘Everybody Have Fun Tonight’ has a brand new 2024 remix by Eric Kupper.

3 days ago
Chuck D of Public Enemy - Image By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Public Enemy Postpone Australian Tour

Public Enemy are no longer coming to Australia because Chuck D has to undergo eye surgery.

3 days ago
Boom Crash Opera live at the Tivoli 1986
Boom Crash Opera Live at The Tivoli Sydney 1986 Coming Friday

A historic recording from Boom Crash Opera recorded live at The Tivoli in Sydney in 1986 will be released this coming Friday (4 October 2024).

3 days ago
Prince Purple Rain House Listed on AirBnB

Prince's Purple Rain house has been listed on Airbnb.

4 days ago
Haircut 100 The Unloving Plum
Haircut 100 Release First Single in 40 Years ‘The Unloving Plum’

Haircut 100 are back with a brand new song ‘The Unloving Plum’, the first single for the UK band since 1984.

7 days ago
Kylie Minogue Adds More Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney Dates To Tension Tour

Kylie Minogue’s 2025 Tension tour has new dates added for Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

September 26, 2024