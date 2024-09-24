Christian Combs, son of Sean Combs, Is Also Accused of Sexual Assault - Noise11.com

The apple doesn’t fall fare from the tree, or should we say the lube doesn’t spill far from the bottle. Christian Combs, the son of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, has also been named in a sexual assault lawsuit along with his father.

Grace O’Marcaigh, who worked for Sean Combs as a crew member of his yacht, claims in the lawsuit filed in April that Christian cornered her in a room on the yacht and “became physical and extremely aggressive” in December 2022.

The suit claims Combs grabbed O’Marcaigh and tried to force himself on her in the cinema room of the yacht only to stop when another employee entered the room. She claims “he kissed her neck and face as he groped her legs and private areas.”

O’Marcaigh was a bartender on the yacht. She claims the drinks were laced with drugs and to get people drugged without their knowledge.

The O’Marcaigh allegations came after Combs houses in Florida and Los Angeles in March. The Grace lawsuit is ongoing.

