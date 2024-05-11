 Christina Aguilera Ends 26 Year With RCA Records - Noise11.com
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman

Christina Aguilera. Photo by Ros O'Gorman,

Christina Aguilera Ends 26 Year With RCA Records

by Music-News.com on May 11, 2024

in News

Christina Aguilera has left RCA Records after 26 years.

Christina – who released her self-titled debut album with the imprint in 1999 – has signed with 5020 Records, a new Latin label based in Miami, Variety reports.

While she has left RCA, 5020 is also under the Sony banner so Christina remains with the parent company.

There had been months of speculation about Christina’s future at RCA after she updated her website to include 5020’s official logo.

All mention of Christina has now been removed from RCA’s website.

She released eight studio albums under RCA.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Christina has been working on songs for a new album after being inspired by her Las Vegas residency show.

The pop idol launched her spectacular show at the Voltaire at The Venetian in Sin City at the end of last year, and she revealed doing the glitzy concert has fuelled her creativity for new music.

On the inspiration behind her show, she told Vegas Magazine: “[We are] drawing inspiration from a variety of sources: the lights of Vegas, the glitz of Voltaire, my music, fashion, Burlesque, creative Parisian nods and more.

“I’m always trying to push my artistic boundaries and do things I’ve never done before to always offer something new and fresh, giving the audience a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Aguilera has been experimenting with new sounds for her follow-up to her last English language album, 2018’s ‘Liberation’.

She said: “It’s great to be on stage because this new show in Vegas is really fuelling my creativity.

“I’ve been working on experimenting with new sounds and writing. A lot has happened over the past six years—huge personal and professional changes, growth and new inspirations, so I’m so excited to share all of it in the next album!”

music-news.com

