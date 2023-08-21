Christina Aguilera To Perform One Off Melbourne Show in November - Noise11.com

Christina Aguilera will perform her first Australian show in 15 years with a one-off performance for Melbourne on 25 November.

Christina’s last Australian tour was the Back To Basics tour in 2007. Her most recent show was 10 August in Israel.

Christina’s last setlist in Israel was:

Stripped Intro / Stripped Pt. 2

Dirrty

Can’t Hold Us Down

Tell Me

Genie in a Bottle

Hurt

What a Girl Wants

Santo

Feel This Moment / Desnúdate

Your Body

Bionic

Vanity

Moves Like Jagger

Ain’t No Other Man

Candyman

Say Something

Show Me How You Burlesque

Express

Lady Marmalade

Beautiful

Fighter

Encore:

Let There Be Love

Christina Aguilera – Live In Concert for one night only 25 November at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse.

Presale Registrations Close – Tuesday 29th August 11am AEST

Presale On Sale – Tuesday 29th August 12pm AEST

General Public – Wednesday 30th August 12pm AEST

