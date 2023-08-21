 Christina Aguilera To Perform One Off Melbourne Show in November - Noise11.com
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman

Christina Aguilera. Photo by Ros O'Gorman,

Christina Aguilera To Perform One Off Melbourne Show in November

by Paul Cashmere on August 22, 2023

in News

Christina Aguilera will perform her first Australian show in 15 years with a one-off performance for Melbourne on 25 November.

Christina’s last Australian tour was the Back To Basics tour in 2007. Her most recent show was 10 August in Israel.

Christina’s last setlist in Israel was:

Stripped Intro / Stripped Pt. 2
Dirrty
Can’t Hold Us Down
Tell Me
Genie in a Bottle
Hurt
What a Girl Wants
Santo
Feel This Moment / Desnúdate
Your Body
Bionic
Vanity
Moves Like Jagger
Ain’t No Other Man
Candyman
Say Something
Show Me How You Burlesque
Express
Lady Marmalade
Beautiful
Fighter

Encore:
Let There Be Love

Christina Aguilera – Live In Concert for one night only 25 November at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse.

Presale Registrations Close – Tuesday 29th August 11am AEST
Presale On Sale – Tuesday 29th August 12pm AEST
General Public – Wednesday 30th August 12pm AEST

