Christina Perri Has her Second Child - Noise11.com

Christina Perri is a mother of two. Perry shared a photo on Instagram on Sunday of her breastfeeding her newborn, a daughter named Pixie, in a hospital and revealed that she was born on Saturday.

“She’s here!?” she began. “With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely. please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl: ?Pixie rose costabile ?10.22.22?.”

Christina received congratulatory messages in the comments from the likes of Ashley Tisdale, Meghan Trainor, Ashley Greene and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

A rainbow baby refers to a healthy infant born after losing a baby due to miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death. In January 2020, the singer revealed she had suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks, and in November 2020, she announced that her daughter Rosie was stillborn days after suffering pregnancy complications.

Last week, Christina reflected on her pregnancy journey as she approached her due date.

“Everyday was filled with an anxiety that hummed;? sometimes very loud and sometimes very quiet.? it was always always there; ?

always reminding me what could go wrong,” she wrote on Instagram. “So, no matter what happens in the next couple days, ?i promise i will look at this pregnancy with an endless gratitude.?

“I hope this magic double rainbow baby arrives safely earth side and goes right into our arms, and i hope we get to meet her and love her, but whatever happens, i am forever grateful to her for healing me and my family. ?she has taken our broken hearts, ?lifted us up and made us fly?.”

Christina and her husband Paul Costabile, who married in 2017, are also parents to a four-year-old daughter, Carmella.

