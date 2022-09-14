Chuck D Sells A Chunk Of Public Enemy - Noise11.com

Chuck D has cashed out a chunk of his Public Enemy catalogue to Reach Music Publishing.

Reach Music Publishing now owns 50% of the copyright and 100% of the writer’s share of Public Enemy’s songs for an undisclosed amount.

Over 300 songs have been included in the deal dating back to 1987 and the Public Enemy debut album ‘Yo! Bum Rush the Show’.

Reach have been the music publisher for Public Enemy for the past 20 years.

Reach Music Publishing works the catalogues of John Mayer, Zac Brown, Common, Lisa Loeb, Warren G, Glenn Danzig, Glenn Tipton, The Knack, Nate Dogg, Zakk Wylde and Lindsey Stirling.

