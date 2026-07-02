Church Geelong Opens In Restored 1800s Building With Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers Launch Show - Noise11 Music News

Church Geelong will open this August inside a restored 19th century church, launching with a program of live music, comedy and original performances led by independent Australian artists, including an opening night show from Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers.

by Paul Cashmere

A restored 1800s church in central Geelong is being reborn as a dedicated live performance venue, with Geelong Arts Centre announcing the opening of Church, an intimate space for independent artists that will debut in August with Canberra rock band Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers headlining its first ticketed event.

Church occupies a heritage building on Ryrie Street that has served multiple purposes throughout its history. Originally built as a place of worship, the venue later operated as a restaurant and subsequently became a rehearsal space that hosted local artists and performers including Guy Pearce, Rachel Griffiths and the Woolly Jumpers, an early incarnation of Geelong’s Back to Back Theatre.

The launch comes as regional venues increasingly look to create smaller, adaptable performance spaces that support emerging and independent artists. Live music will sit at the centre of Church’s programming, with the venue also presenting stand-up comedy, album launches, storytelling events, pop-up performances and artistic collaborations.

The building has undergone extensive restoration and upgrade works. Geelong Arts Centre said the project included structural improvements, acoustic treatment and a complete internal fit-out designed to bring the venue to professional performance standards while preserving its historic character.

A key element of the model is affordability. Independent artists using the space will not be charged upfront venue hire costs. Geelong Arts Centre will also provide operational expertise, along with marketing and ticketing support.

Church officially opens with Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers performing on Friday, 14 August. The Canberra four piece have established a growing national profile through a relentless touring schedule and a reputation for energetic live performances. They will be joined by Surf Coast singer-songwriter Jasmin Adria and surf rock trio The Shore.

The following day, Saturday, 15 August, Church will host Bless This Mess, a free afternoon of performances featuring six local artists and intended as a community celebration of the venue’s opening.

The debut season, spanning August and September, has been curated by Geelong Arts Centre Senior Producer of Music Andrew Orvis. The initial program reflects a mix of established and emerging talent from across Victoria and Australia.

Among the artists announced are Darcie Haven, who brings her confessional songwriting to one of her smallest headline performances, and Tyne James Organ, who will present a stripped-back keys and vocal set. Also appearing are emerging singer-songwriter Lotte Gallagher and genre-crossing act Tjaka, whose music combines electronic production, hip hop and First Nations influences.

The opening program also highlights local talent. Geelong artist Madeleine Cope will launch new music from an upcoming EP, while Surf Coast musician Immy Owusu brings his blend of Afrobeat and psychedelic sounds to the series. Bellarine Peninsula singer-songwriter Nathan Seeckts rounds out the first wave of local performers.

For Geelong’s music community, Church represents the return of a familiar building in a new role, one that places independent artists and intimate live performance at the centre of its future.

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