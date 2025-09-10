cleopatrick Return With New Single ‘GUTS’ Ahead of First Ever Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Canadian alt-rock duo cleopatrick have released their new single ‘GUTS’ and will mark the milestone with their debut Australian headline shows this month.

The Toronto-based pair, vocalist/guitarist Luke Gruntz and drummer Ian Fraser, are celebrating 10 years as a band in 2025, a decade that has taken them from playing small-town gigs in Ontario to sold-out shows across the UK and Europe, including a recent stop at London’s legendary O2 Forum.

Their latest single ‘GUTS’ arrives with a story of its own. Originally written in the period between cleopatrick’s breakthrough boys EP and their 2021 debut album BUMMER, the track was tucked away and left unfinished until Gruntz revisited it during a flight home from tour earlier this year.

“Tucked away in a folder of old cleo demos is where I found GUTS,” Gruntz explains. “The demo was rad, but for whatever reason the song had never gone anywhere. Still buzzing from the tour we had just finished, I could see something in it that I hadn’t before. Restless and buckled into my seat, soaring over the Atlantic, I made a plan to finish the song and get it out before we hit the road again.”

The song also marks the beginning of a new creative era for the band, with Gruntz hinting at a wider project built around rediscovered demos.

“It wasn’t the only song I rediscovered on that flight. Ian and I have spent the summer shaping these lost media scraps into something very special – a timeline bending new project that we can’t wait to share with the world. More on that soon. Until then, here is GUTS. A song salvaged from the circuitry. Pulled back from the quiet decay of ones and zeroes just before it could fade into the static of memory.”

Since forming in high school, cleopatrick have carved out their own lane in the modern rock landscape, earning a JUNO Award nomination, a SOCAN songwriting award, and a growing fanbase drawn to their heavy, riff-driven sound that lands somewhere between Royal Blood, Highly Suspect and early Arctic Monkeys.

The band teased their upcoming shows in true cleopatrick style: “We’ll be bringing the mosh pit-stirrers, the FAKE MOON feelers, and some brand new music that will go hard enough to shake a new subway line into existence.”

cleopatrick Australian Tour Dates 2025

Sep 25 – Brisbane, Crowbar

Sep 26 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Sep 27 – Sydney, Crowbar

Tickets are on sale now via Three Kings Touring.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)