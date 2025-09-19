Comastatic Team Up With Point North For Heavy New Single ‘Primitive' - Noise11.com

Swiss alt-rock newcomers Comastatic have dropped their heaviest song yet, teaming up with US rockers Point North on the crushing new single ‘Primitive’.

Signed to Hopeless Records, both bands combine for an emotionally charged hard rock anthem built to be played at full volume.

Speaking about the track, Comastatic said, “Primitive’ is a voice for anyone facing the fight of their life. Whether it’s illness, trauma, or watching someone you love go through it, it captures the chaos, the exhaustion, the numbness, and the raw hope that somehow survives underneath it all. This song speaks to the ones who’ve felt powerless, poisoned, or broken and still found something worth holding on to.”

Comastatic are about to take their new music out on the road with a Fall 2025 European and UK run alongside Aussie metalcore crew Melrose Avenue, with most dates already sold out. They’ll also line up with Nevertel on select shows.

Formed in Zurich in 2022 by singer Mattia Di Paolo and guitarist Jules, Comastatic have quickly gone global. After travelling to Los Angeles to work with producers Stevie Knight (Stand Atlantic, Yours Truly), Jon Lundin (Fever333, Point North), and Matt Malpass (Blink-182), the duo signed to Hopeless Records in 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)