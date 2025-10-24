Softcult Confront Injustice With ‘She Said, He Said' From Debut Album ‘When A Flower Doesn't Grow' - Noise11.com

Ontario sibling duo Softcult, the modern grunge outfit of Mercedes and Phoenix Arn-Horn, have released their potent new single She Said, He Said, ahead of their long-awaited debut album When A Flower Doesn’t Grow, due 30 January 2026 via Easy Life Records.

She Said, He Said is a defiant anthem about believing survivors of sexual assault, a subject vocalist Mercedes Arn-Horn approaches with raw honesty. “It’s known that cases of sexual assault are historically under-reported,” she explains. “Most victims stay silent for fear of being accused of lying. When survivors do speak up, they are too often blamed for encouraging the situation in the first place. This culture of misogynistic skepticism enables predators to continue without accountability. The song tells a story that is all too familiar – the so-called ‘nice guy’ who pressures instead of asking for consent.”

The track’s accompanying video captures the emotional weight of that experience through an interrogation room setting. Mercedes says the concept was designed to show the frustration women feel when their traumatic stories are met with disbelief and suspicion.

“We chose an interrogation room to represent the feeling of having to ‘make a case’ for your truth to be heard,” she says. “There are Easter eggs that connect to other videos from this album cycle – Naive and 16/25 – all centred on the theme of patriarchal oppression and abuse. The detective in the video ignores the obvious clues, blinded by bias, and ends up blaming the victim instead.”

The message behind She Said, He Said sets the tone for When A Flower Doesn’t Grow, a deeply personal and socially conscious record that reflects the duo’s most transformative period yet. The title draws inspiration from a quote that Mercedes discovered during a period of self-reflection: “When a flower doesn’t bloom, you fix the environment in which it grows, not the flower.” The album’s 11 tracks navigate trauma, empowerment and self-liberation, tying into the idea that oppressive systems must change for individuals to thrive.

“The truth is, nothing can thrive in an environment where it’s stifled,” Mercedes says. “We can’t flourish in oppressive environments. We need the world around us to be a place that encourages us to grow.”

Softcult’s sound draws from the textures of grunge, shoegaze, and alternative rock, fusing distorted guitars with atmospheric production and intimate lyricism. Their music channels the DIY spirit of 90s underground movements while pushing forward a distinctly modern message of activism, empowerment, and emotional honesty.

The Arn-Horn twins first came to prominence as members of the Canadian alt-rock band Courage My Love, who released two studio albums between 2011 and 2017 and toured extensively across North America, the UK and Europe. When that chapter closed, Mercedes and Phoenix shifted their focus to a more personal and politically charged project – Softcult – embracing full creative control.

Their evolution has been steady and uncompromising. Last year’s Heaven EP tackled themes of existentialism and societal indifference, earning widespread critical acclaim and Spotify support, including the cover of the MARROW playlist. They toured globally, sharing stages with artists such as Incubus and Muse, and drew praise from Kerrang!, Alternative Press, Paste, and The Gay Times.

True to their independent ethos, Softcult operate as a self-contained creative force. Phoenix handles production, engineering, and artwork, while Mercedes takes charge of songwriting, directing, and editing their videos. Together, they run their zine SCripture and maintain an active online community through their Discord server, using both as platforms to discuss feminism, activism, and art.

When A Flower Doesn’t Grow – Out January 30, 2026

Track Listing:

01. Intro

02. Pill To Swallow

03. Naive

04. 16/25

05. She Said, He Said

06. Hurt Me

07. I Held You Like Glass

08. Queen Of Nothing

09. Tired!

10. Not Sorry

11. When A Flower Doesn’t Grow

