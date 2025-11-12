Pilot Crisis Return With Melodic New Single ‘No Vacancy' - Noise11.com

Brisbane alt-rock band Pilot Crisis have returned with their most polished and musically assured release to date, unveiling their new single No Vacancy. The track builds on the group’s distinctive emo-pop foundations, blending the vocal firepower of early WAAX with the punchy, melodic guitar dynamics reminiscent of Paramore’s golden era.

No Vacancy captures the frustration of wasted time and untapped potential, themes that hit home for guitarist and songwriter Mitch Chen. “I was sitting on the couch watching King Of The Hill, noodling on the guitar and thinking about how I’d spend long stretches of time just wasting away,” Chen says. “Hours would slip by while I kept dreaming of doing something better, but never putting the energy into actually doing it.”

Frontwoman Evie Cowen took No Vacancy as an opportunity to stretch her vocal range and experiment with delivery. “It unlocked new ideas and understandings for me on approaching performance and vocal delivery,” she explains. “It’s been a great song to teach me to venture out a bit, and bring in some fun techniques.”

Produced and mixed by Talk Heavy’s Matt Cochran at Birthday Boy Studios and mastered by Brock Weston of Bugs, No Vacancy benefits from the guidance of Brisbane’s local scene heavyweights. The track comes after a run of live shows supporting Queensland favourites Beddy Rays and touring with Vipersnatch, cementing Pilot Crisis as one of Brisbane’s most exciting young acts.

Pilot Crisis emerged from the embers of Brisbane’s six-piece outfit Loiter, after several members left to pursue other paths. The remaining core, Mitch Chen (guitar), Brandon Day (guitar/synth) and Tim Ricketts (drums), regrouped under the new moniker Pilot Crisis, joined by powerhouse vocalist and cellist Evie Cowen and bassist Connor Barnden. The chemistry was instant.

“When Loiter ended, we knew we still had something to say,” Chen recalls. “Pilot Crisis became a way to channel that energy into something fresh, honest, and a bit chaotic.”

The band made their debut in 2023 with Misguided, a politically charged track written by Cowen that took aim at social systems failing those in need. “I’d experienced a lot of negative things in a short space of time,” Cowen explains. “I was in a position where I could no longer work and had to quit my job. I relied heavily on the system, and that’s when I noticed how broken it really was.”

Misguided quickly gained traction, finishing fourth in Domestic La La’s “Tuna Tuesday Catch Of The Year” and putting Pilot Crisis firmly on the map. Their follow-up single Sad Sunshine brought a touch of electro-pop into the mix, while Turning On The Tele in 2024 expanded their sonic scope with string arrangements reminiscent of Panic! At The Disco.

With No Vacancy, Pilot Crisis continue to refine their unique blend of emotive storytelling, layered guitars and infectious hooks. The song’s bright choruses and driving rhythm section showcase a band growing more confident with every release.

“No Vacancy is us at our most comfortable,” says Chen. “We’ve found our groove between high energy and introspection. It’s melodic, punchy, and it says something we’ve all felt.”

Lyrically, the track taps into universal feelings of inertia and mental clutter. Musically, it’s a showcase of the group’s tight musicianship – from Ricketts’ explosive drumming to Cowen’s dynamic vocal phrasing. It’s the sound of a band hitting its stride.

Pilot Crisis’ live shows have built a reputation for energy and humour, often including a dash of tongue-in-cheek commentary that reflects their personality. Their collective musical backgrounds, from pop-punk to experimental alt-rock, have created a style that feels familiar yet distinctively theirs.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)