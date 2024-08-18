 Coal Chamber Postpone 2024 Tour To 2025 After Dez Fafara Health Scare - Noise11.com
Coal Chamber 2012 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dez Fafara of Coal Chamber 2012 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Coal Chamber Postpone 2024 Tour To 2025 After Dez Fafara Health Scare

by Paul Cashmere on August 18, 2024

in News

The Coal Chamber 2024 North American tour has been postponed until 2025 after singer Dez Fafara suffered a health scare during the week.

On the Coal Chamber socials Dez posted,

“With a heavy heart, let me tell you a story about life taking a turn, I’m writing to you from my bed.

“I’ve been running 6 miles daily, I’ve been rehearsing two hours daily in my home studio and excited to hit the road, I’m excited to get on a bus with my brothers and sister and my crew. I’ d never felt better and as you all know, I fought back hard after long haul Covid tried to kill me.

“Saturday morning I woke up and I was coming up my stairs. I saw flashes in my eyes. I passed out and my wife revived me. My vitals were through the roof, and I was sheet white and vomiting, and the whole world was spinning. [My wife] Anahstasia called 911. I ended up in the back of an ambulance and did nine hours in the ER testing all my vitals including taking X-rays of my heart and lungs. My doctor has advised me to get a CAT scan, and until further testing, I am on bedrest and must postpone the tour. Our agent sprung into action to rebook this tour for March 2025, and until we can figure out what the fuck medically is happening.

“We will see you in March 2025 on the ‘Fiend For The Fans Tour’. This tour postponement is surreal, I was looking forward to playing with my band and connecting with fans, friends and family on the road.

“I want to take a moment to thank everybody for their outpouring of love and outpouring of calls and texts checking on me. It seems like the word spread and the whole industry has been ringing my phone since Sunday; musicians, agents and managers and I really really appreciate it. My band has been amazingly understanding and call me hourly – I thank them immensely for their caring nature.

“Kiss your loved ones, no one is promised tomorrow. I’ll fight my way back to be with you all onstage you can be sure of that as well I’ll keep you all updated on my socials as to what’s going on. Apologies if this news causes you to rearrange your schedules to attend the concert with us and I want to say thank you in advance. We are all truly in the dark and I’m looking forward to finding out what’s going on. HAIL.”

Dez Fafara

COAL CHAMBER FIEND FOR THE FANS TOUR 2025:
03/05 – Denver, CO – Summit
03/07 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
03/08 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
03/09 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee Theatre
03/11 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre
03/12 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
03/14 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
03/15 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannerhill’s Tavern & Music Hall
03/19 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
03/22 – Newport, KY – Mega Corp. Pavillion
03/23 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live
03/25 – Norfolk, VA – NorVa
03/28 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
03/29 – Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
03/30 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
04/04 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater
04/05 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom
04/09 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center
04/11 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop
04/12 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop
04/13 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
04/15 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s
04/16 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
04/18 – Maplewood, MN – Myth Live

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Custard Suburban Curtains
Custard Preview DOUBLE ALBUM ‘Suburban Cinemas’ With ‘Molecules Dividing’ And Drop A Stack of Tour Dates

Custard’s eighth album ‘Respect All Lifeforms’ was released in 2020. The ninth ‘Suburban Curtains’ will be a double album with the curtains opening for the Australian spring. Find it from 11 October 2024 on ABC Music.

17 hours ago
Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Cat Empire Postpone Three Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Shows Over MSO Gaza Knee-Jerk

The Cat Empire have postponed their three upcoming shows with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra after the MSO cancelled pianist Jayson Gillham over comments he made about journalist killed in Gaza.

18 hours ago
The Wiggles Wiggle and Learn
The Wiggles Have Nearly Caught Up To Slim Dusty With Their 100th Album

The Wiggles have reached a milestone with the release of their 100th album ‘Wiggle and Learn’.

2 days ago
Usher Rendevous In Paris image from Trafalgar Releasing
Usher Postpones Tour To Rest

Usher has postponed the opening night of his Past Present Future tour due to an unspecified injury.

2 days ago
Oasis Definitely Maybe
Oasis Drop Rare Version of ‘Sad Song’

Oasis have released a rare version of 'Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov '92)’.

3 days ago
Crash Test Dummies
Crash Test Dummies To Return Australia For First Time Since 1992

Crash Test Dummies will return to Australia in 2025 for the first time in 33 years.

4 days ago
Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips To Perform ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’ In Full In Australia In 2025

The Flaming Lips will return to Australia in 2025 for the first time since 2019 and perform their ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’ came out in 2002. It was the 10th album for The Flaming Lips.

4 days ago