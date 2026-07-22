C.O.F.F.I.N Announce Out In Oslo Album And Release New Single 'Think Bad' - Noise11 Music News

Sydney rock band C.O.F.F.I.N will release their sixth studio album Out In Oslo on 18 September through p(doom), with new single ‘Think Bad’ offering another preview of the record ahead of a European tour and documentary screenings later this year.

by Paul Cashmere

C.O.F.F.I.N have confirmed that their sixth studio album, Out In Oslo, will be released on 18 September through p(doom), the label founded by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. The announcement is accompanied by the release of the new single ‘Think Bad’, continuing the Sydney band’s lead-up to the album following June’s ‘Sleep In It’ and ahead of an extensive UK and European tour.

The release marks the next chapter for the band following 2023’s Australia Stops, an album that earned an ARIA Award nomination for Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album and further established C.O.F.F.I.N as one of Australia’s most internationally active rock acts. Alongside the new record, the group is also continuing screenings of its documentary 10,000 Miles From Oslo, which traces the band’s two-decade journey from Sydney’s Northern Beaches to touring internationally.

‘Think Bad’ explores the idea of using negative experiences as motivation rather than surrendering to them. Frontman and drummer Ben Portnoy said the song examines the tension between self-preservation and destructive behaviour.

“‘Think Bad’ describes the use of negativity to fuel forward motion. It’s about using hard thoughts as a compass, reminding yourself that not everything that feels good is good for you, while at the same time, understanding that the combined weight of cynicism and reckless behaviour can make the greatest losses.”

Musically, the track shifts away from the band’s trademark high-speed attack in favour of a slower, groove-oriented approach while retaining their hard rock foundation. The accompanying music video adopts a lighter tone, placing the band in an amusement park setting.

Out In Oslo was produced by Declan Mehrtens, whose previous work includes Amyl and The Sniffers, with vocal production shared by Frenzal Rhomb’s Jason Whalley. According to the band, the album expands on their established sound while maintaining the raw energy that has defined C.O.F.F.I.N throughout their career.

Formed in Sydney in 2005, C.O.F.F.I.N, an acronym for Children Of Finland Fighting In Norway, built their reputation through relentless touring and an uncompromising live show led by Portnoy from behind the drum kit. Their blend of Australian pub rock, punk and heavy rock has seen them tour with acts including King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Dead Kennedys, Rose Tattoo, Cosmic Psychos, Amyl and The Sniffers and Viagra Boys.

The forthcoming documentary 10,000 Miles From Oslo follows the band’s 20-year history, featuring interviews with family members, collaborators and figures from the Australian music community alongside archive footage, studio sessions and performances. UK screenings in London and Manchester will include question-and-answer sessions with the band and director Jake Laderman before a sold-out Oslo screening in November.

Following the album release, C.O.F.F.I.N will tour across the United Kingdom and Europe throughout November and December, including two Oslo performances, both of which have already sold out.

Tracklisting: Out In Oslo

Out In Oslo

Sleep In It

Think Bad

A Place To Stay

13 Days

Won’t Let You Down

Loose Ties

Fair Enough

Gettin’ Down

See Ya Later

Miles Away

Documentary Screenings

10/08, London, Genesis Cinema

12/08, Manchester, Cultplex

27/11, Oslo, Vaterland (Sold Out)

Tour Dates

17/11, Bristol, Exchange

18/11, Manchester, YES

19/11, Nottingham, Bodega

20/11, London, MOTH Club

21/11, Brussels, Tough Enough

22/11, Amsterdam, Bitterzoet

23/11, Hamburg, Molotow

25/11, Stockholm, Debaser Nova

26/11, Oslo, Vaterland (Sold Out)

27/11, Oslo, Vaterland (Sold Out)

28/11, Gothenburg, Monument

29/11, Copenhagen, Stengade

30/11, Berlin, Cassiopeia

01/12, Karlsruhe, Alte Hackerei

02/12, Cologne, Gebäude9

03/12, Rotterdam, Rotown

04/12, Paris, Point Ephemere

05/12, Le Havre, Tetris

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