Cold Chisel Continue To Add Surprises On The Big Five-O Tour - Noise11.com

Ian Moss with Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ian Moss Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Cold Chisel Continue To Add Surprises On The Big Five-O Tour

by Paul Cashmere on October 16, 2024

in News

Six shows into The Big Five-O tour Cold Chisel have not played the same setlist twice. Last night in Wollongong, ‘Plaza’ popped into the setlist.

‘Plaza’ was Side One Track Five on the second Cold Chisel album ‘Breakfast At Sweethearts’. It is a Don Walker penned song with Ian Moss on lead vocals.

‘Plaza’ popped up at song 13 on the Wollongong setlist, a position designated for Ian to choose a song he sang lead on. In Sydney 12 October he chose ‘Rosaline’ off the debut album. The previous show was Ian performing the standard ‘Georgia On My Mind’. ‘Georgia’ was also played on the Gold Coast on 8 October and Armidale on 5 October but it was ‘Rosaline’ for the first time in 19 years at the warm-up Barking Spiders show in Wollongong on 2 October.

The opening song rotates each night as well. ‘Mr Crown Prosecutor’ from 1999’s ‘The Last Wave of Summer’ opened the 2 and 12 October shows. ‘Standing On the Outside’ from 1980’s ‘East’ opened the shows of 5, 8 and 15 October. ‘Wild Colonial Boy’ from the ‘Circus Animals’ album opened the first Sydney show on 11 October.

Setlist, Wollongong, 15 October 2025

Standing on the Outside (from East, 1980)
Letter to Alan (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Choirgirl (from East, 1980)
My Baby (from East, 1980)
When the War Is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Rising Sun (from East, 1980)
One Long Day (from Cold Chisel, 1978)
Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)
You’ve Got To Move (from 50 Years – The Best Of, 2024)
You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)
HQ454 Monroe (from No Plans, 2012)
Plaza (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Shipping Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)
Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Encore:
All for You (from The Best of Cold Chisel – All For You, 2011)
Saturday Night (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Painted Doll (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Encore 2:
Breakfast at Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye) (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

The next Cold Chisel show is Friday in Sydney.

Cold Chisel dates are:

Saturday, 19 October 2024
Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Sunday, 20 October 2024
Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Friday, 25 October 2024
Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 26 October 2024
Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 30 October 2024
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Boondall QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 2 November 2024
Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Sunday, 3 November 2024
Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 6 November 2024
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 9 November 2024
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Sunday, 10 November 2024
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 13 November 2024
MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 16 November 2024
QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Sunday, 17 November 2024
VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus

Friday, 22 November 2024
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 23 November 2024
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Thursday, 28 November 2024
Patrick White Lawns, Canberra ACT
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 30 November 2024
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 4 December 2024
QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/cold-chisel-the-big-five-o

Cold Chisel also have three shows in New Zealand in January 2025.

18 January, Queenstown
25 January, Taupo
26 January, Whitianga

