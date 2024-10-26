Cold Chisel Deliver The Greatest Rock Show on Earth in Flemington - Noise11.com

Face to Face Touring showed the big boys how to do it last night in Flemington. Cold Chisel The Big 5-O 50th Anniversary tour, was one of the most perfectly executed events ever produced. This was AC/DC level in a Big Top.

Cold Chisel returned to the big top at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne Friday 26 October, 2024 and they are back again tonight. Incredible does not come close to doing this event justice. The logistics of implanting this are enormous but for 11000 punters last night and 11000 more tonight it went like clockwork.

Australia’s greatest ever rock band Cold Chisel smashed out two hours of back-to-back hits and deep cuts celebrating their 50th Anniversary and what a show it was. What is even more incredible is the band’s ability to improvise. I noticed ‘Painted Doll’ late in the setlist suddenly became ‘Hounddog’ in its place. A lot of the big shows are paint by numbers – same songs in the same order with the same banter every night. Not with Chisel. Every night is a unique experience for the people in the room.

And every night is different. Ian Moss swaps out ‘Plaza’, ‘Georgia on my Mind’ and ‘Rosaline’ across the various shows. His epic blues moment ‘One Long Day’ from first album may or may not be there. We got it last night. There is a good chunk of the second album ‘Breakfast At Sweethearts’ including the show stopper (literally) ‘Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye)’ which is a common closer for Jimmy’s solo shows as well.

Face To Face Touring’s Duane McDonald tells Noise11.com, “John Zaccaria and I are honored to be in the presence of this band let alone being entrusted with doing our bit in touring such an iconic artist across the country. Every single night gives us goosebumps to see what they do to an audience, and the smiles on the crowd is something we will never forget.

As musican’s, Don’s honky tonk piano style and Ian’s ability to create impressive, evocative guitar solo are driven by note perfect drum sounds from the legendary Charley Drayton (Keith Richards/Divinyls) and on bass Phil Small, together creating the rhythmic template for the band to overlay.

If you go to a solo Jimmy show, a solo Ian show or a solo Don show, you can see how the DNA is structured. With Chisel those individual DNAs add up to a much larger some than their parts. Cold Chisel is a (50 year moment) in Australian culture that will be studied for the next 100 years. In decades to come when teachers refer students back to significant cultural moments of the late 20 century, Cold Chisel will be part of the curriculum.

Melbourne Setlist, 25 October 2024

Standing on the Outside (from East, 1980)

Letter to Alan (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Choirgirl (from East, 1980)

My Baby (from East, 1980)

Breakfast at Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Rising Sun (from East, 1980)

One Long Day (from Cold Chisel, 1978)

Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)

All for You (from No Plans, 2012)

You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)

HQ454 Monroe (from No Plans, 2012)

Plaza (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Shipping Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)

Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Encore:

Saturday Night (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

You’ve Got To Move (from 50 Years – The Best Of, 2024)

Houndog (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Encore 2:

When the War Is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye) (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Cold Chisel dates are:

Saturday, 26 October 2024

Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Boondall QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 2 November 2024

Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 3 November 2024

Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 6 November 2024

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow NSW

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 9 November 2024

Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 10 November 2024

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 13 November 2024

MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 16 November 2024

QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 17 November 2024

VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus

Friday, 22 November 2024

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 23 November 2024

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Thursday, 28 November 2024

Patrick White Lawns, Canberra ACT

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 30 November 2024

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 4 December 2024

QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/cold-chisel-the-big-five-o

Cold Chisel also have three shows in New Zealand in January 2025.

18 January, Queenstown

25 January, Taupo

26 January, Whitianga

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

