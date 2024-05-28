Cold Chisel Mark Their Big Five-O With Biggest Shows Ever - Noise11.com

Cold Chisel will regroup in October to mark the 50th anniversary of when they first got together with the biggest shows they have even done, and all thanks to Face To Face Touring.

“The Big Five-0 is a landmark moment,” announced Jimmy Barnes. “There have been plenty of times where I never thought I’d live to see this day so I’m going to make the most of it. I can’t wait to celebrate with my mates and with all the fans who have been such a big part of our story. We’re gonna smash it!”

And Don Walker concurs. “This 50th anniversary tour will be a huge celebration – for all of us.”

The origins of Cold Chisel was in 1973 with an Adelaide band called Orange with Ted Broniecki on keyboards, Les Kaczmarek on bass guitar, Ian Moss on guitar and vocals, Steve Prestwich on drums and Don Walker on piano. Broniecki was out by September 73, Jimmy Barnes was in. In 1974 they became Cold Chisel. In 1975, Kaczmarek left, Phil Small was in.

In 1976 Chisel relocated to Melbourne and then in early 1977, Sydney become home and the history of the band.

In April 1978, the first album ‘Cold Chisel’ was released. It contained ‘Khe Sanh’ but the song wasn’t a hit then. It was banned by radio at the time because if the lyric “their legs were often open, but their minds were always closed”. The song did not make the Top 40 on Australia until 2011 when it reached no 40, beating the 1978 position by one spot. In 2014, it was added to the National Film and Sound Archive’s Sounds of Australia registry of historically, culturally and aesthetically significant sound recordings.

The Cold Chisel tour is a huge win for Face To Face Touring, Australia’s new touring company with the merger of Duane McDonald’s Regional Touring and John Zaccaria and Roy Adams’ Zaccaria Concerts and Touring. Jimmy Barnes has worked very closely with Duane headlining multiple Red Hot Summer tours over the years.

Cold Chisel is:

Jimmy Barnes – Vocals

Ian Moss – Guitars & Vocal

Steve Prestwich – Drums (RIP 2011)

Phil Small – Bass

Don Walker – Piano & Organ

Charley Drayton – Drums (since 2011)

General Public tickets go on sale at 12.00pm (local times) on

Tuesday, 4 June (excl Adelaide) from coldchisel.com/tour

Saturday, 5 October 2024

Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale NSW

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Friday, 11 October 2024

The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Tuesday, 15 October 2024

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 19 October 2024

Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Friday, 25 October 2024

Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 2 November 2024

Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, 6 November 2024

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow NSW

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 9 November 2024

Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, 13 November 2024

MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Sunday, 17 November 2024

VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus

Tickets are on sale today (29 May) from Ticketmaster

