Cold Chisel Mark Their Big Five-O With Biggest Shows Ever - Noise11.com

Cold Chisel will regroup in October to mark the 50th anniversary of when they first got together with the biggest shows they have even done, and all thanks to Face To Face Touring.
“The Big Five-0 is a landmark moment,” announced Jimmy Barnes. “There have been plenty of times where I never thought I’d live to see this day so I’m going to make the most of it. I can’t wait to celebrate with my mates and with all the fans who have been such a big part of our story. We’re gonna smash it!”
And Don Walker concurs. “This 50th anniversary tour will be a huge celebration – for all of us.”
The origins of Cold Chisel was in 1973 with an Adelaide band called Orange with Ted Broniecki on keyboards, Les Kaczmarek on bass guitar, Ian Moss on guitar and vocals, Steve Prestwich on drums and Don Walker on piano. Broniecki was out by September 73, Jimmy Barnes was in. In 1974 they became Cold Chisel. In 1975, Kaczmarek left, Phil Small was in.
In 1976 Chisel relocated to Melbourne and then in early 1977, Sydney become home and the history of the band.
In April 1978, the first album ‘Cold Chisel’ was released. It contained ‘Khe Sanh’ but the song wasn’t a hit then. It was banned by radio at the time because if the lyric “their legs were often open, but their minds were always closed”. The song did not make the Top 40 on Australia until 2011 when it reached no 40, beating the 1978 position by one spot. In 2014, it was added to the National Film and Sound Archive’s Sounds of Australia registry of historically, culturally and aesthetically significant sound recordings.
The Cold Chisel tour is a huge win for Face To Face Touring, Australia’s new touring company with the merger of Duane McDonald’s Regional Touring and John Zaccaria and Roy Adams’ Zaccaria Concerts and Touring. Jimmy Barnes has worked very closely with Duane headlining multiple Red Hot Summer tours over the years.
Cold Chisel is:
Jimmy Barnes – Vocals
Ian Moss – Guitars & Vocal
Steve Prestwich – Drums (RIP 2011)
Phil Small – Bass
Don Walker – Piano & Organ
Charley Drayton – Drums (since 2011)
General Public tickets go on sale at 12.00pm (local times) on
Tuesday, 4 June (excl Adelaide) from coldchisel.com/tour
Saturday, 5 October 2024
Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale NSW
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
Tuesday, 8 October 2024
Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
Friday, 11 October 2024
The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
Tuesday, 15 October 2024
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, 19 October 2024
Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
Friday, 25 October 2024
Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, 2 November 2024
Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
Wednesday, 6 November 2024
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, 9 November 2024
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
Wednesday, 13 November 2024
MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
Sunday, 17 November 2024
VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus
Tickets are on sale today (29 May) from Ticketmaster
