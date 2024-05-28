 Cold Chisel Mark Their Big Five-O With Biggest Shows Ever - Noise11.com
Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman

Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman

Cold Chisel Mark Their Big Five-O With Biggest Shows Ever

by Paul Cashmere on May 29, 2024

in News

Cold Chisel will regroup in October to mark the 50th anniversary of when they first got together with the biggest shows they have even done, and all thanks to Face To Face Touring.

“The Big Five-0 is a landmark moment,” announced Jimmy Barnes. “There have been plenty of times where I never thought I’d live to see this day so I’m going to make the most of it. I can’t wait to celebrate with my mates and with all the fans who have been such a big part of our story. We’re gonna smash it!”

And Don Walker concurs. “This 50th anniversary tour will be a huge celebration – for all of us.”

The origins of Cold Chisel was in 1973 with an Adelaide band called Orange with Ted Broniecki on keyboards, Les Kaczmarek on bass guitar, Ian Moss on guitar and vocals, Steve Prestwich on drums and Don Walker on piano. Broniecki was out by September 73, Jimmy Barnes was in. In 1974 they became Cold Chisel. In 1975, Kaczmarek left, Phil Small was in.

In 1976 Chisel relocated to Melbourne and then in early 1977, Sydney become home and the history of the band.

In April 1978, the first album ‘Cold Chisel’ was released. It contained ‘Khe Sanh’ but the song wasn’t a hit then. It was banned by radio at the time because if the lyric “their legs were often open, but their minds were always closed”. The song did not make the Top 40 on Australia until 2011 when it reached no 40, beating the 1978 position by one spot. In 2014, it was added to the National Film and Sound Archive’s Sounds of Australia registry of historically, culturally and aesthetically significant sound recordings.

The Cold Chisel tour is a huge win for Face To Face Touring, Australia’s new touring company with the merger of Duane McDonald’s Regional Touring and John Zaccaria and Roy Adams’ Zaccaria Concerts and Touring. Jimmy Barnes has worked very closely with Duane headlining multiple Red Hot Summer tours over the years.

Cold Chisel is:

Jimmy Barnes – Vocals
Ian Moss – Guitars & Vocal
Steve Prestwich – Drums (RIP 2011)
Phil Small – Bass
Don Walker – Piano & Organ
Charley Drayton – Drums (since 2011)
General Public tickets go on sale at 12.00pm (local times) on
Tuesday, 4 June (excl Adelaide) from coldchisel.com/tour

Saturday, 5 October 2024
Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale NSW
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Tuesday, 8 October 2024
Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Friday, 11 October 2024
The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Tuesday, 15 October 2024
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 19 October 2024
Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Friday, 25 October 2024
Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 2 November 2024
Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, 6 November 2024
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 9 November 2024
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, 13 November 2024
MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Sunday, 17 November 2024
VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus
Tickets are on sale today (29 May) from Ticketmaster

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Delete Three Songs From Italy Show Setlist

AC/DC trimmed three song from their show in Italy on May 25 and just the third night of the Power Up world tour.

17 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen 2024 Postponed
Bruce Springsteen Postpones European Shows

Bruce Springsteen has postponed four shows on his current European tour due to “vocal issues”.

2 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Treat New Jersey Five Unique Songs Including One Premiere

The Rolling Stones are on the east coast of the USA with two shows in New Jersey for the Hackney Diamonds tour.

2 days ago
Engelbert in Melbourne by Winston Robinson
Engelbert Humperdinck Ends His Australian The Last Waltz Tour To Rave Reviews

Engelbert Humperdinck has wrapped up his The Last Waltz tour in Australia with eight shows in Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth and is now back at his home in Los Angeles.

2 days ago
Graceland Christmas Lights, music news, noise11.com
Graceland Sale Blocked

Plans to sell Elvis Presley's home and burial site, Graceland, have been blocked.

6 days ago
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Is Working On Orchestral Project

Dolly Parton has announced the visual orchestral project, 'Threads: My Songs in Symphony'.

6 days ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Has A New Album Set For Release

Sir Elton John's new album is just a few weeks away from being released.

6 days ago