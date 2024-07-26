 Cold Chisel Premiere ‘You Got To Move’ Video - Noise11.com
Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman

Cold Chisel Premiere ‘You Got To Move’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on July 26, 2024

in News

Cold Chisel have a video for their new song ‘You Got To Move’.

‘You Got To Move’ features lead vocal swaps from Ian Moss and then Jimmy Barnes. The song is the new track from the new Chisel compilation ’50 Years – The Best of’.

The You’ve Got To Move video was filmed at 301 Studios by the band’s longtime director, Robert Hambling.

“We recorded the song back in 2019 and decided to keep it aside for something special,” says guitarist/vocalist, Ian Moss. “Celebrating 50 years is pretty damn special, so now is the perfect time to release it. Kevin Shirley mixed the song in January this year and we knew we had it nailed.”

The album is out 16 August 2024.

Album / Disc One

1. Standing On The Outside
2. Cheap Wine
3. When The War Is Over
4. All For You
5. My Baby
6. Breakfast At Sweethearts
7. You Got Nothing I Want
8. Getting The Band Back Together
9. Choirgirl
10. Star Hotel
11. Yakuza Girls
12. The Things I Love In You
13. Merry-Go-Round
Album / Disc Two

1. Khe Sanh
2. Rising Sun
3. Flame Trees
4. No Sense
5. Saturday Night
6. Bow River
7. Forever Now
8. You’ve Got To Move
9. Four Walls
10. Lost
11. Shipping Steel – Live
12. Goodbye (Astrid, Goodbye) – Live

Cold Chisel dates are:

Saturday, 5 October 2024
Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale NSW
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 8 October 2024
Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Friday, 11 October 2024
The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 12 October 2024
The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 15 October 2024
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 19 October 2024
Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Sunday, 20 October 2024
Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Friday, 25 October 2024
Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 26 October 2024
Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 30 October 2024
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Boondall QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 2 November 2024
Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Sunday, 3 November 2024
Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 6 November 2024
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 9 November 2024
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Sunday, 10 November 2024
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 13 November 2024
MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 16 November 2024
QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Sunday, 17 November 2024
VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus

Friday, 22 November 2024
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 23 November 2024
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Thursday, 28 November 2024
Patrick White Lawns, Canberra ACT
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 30 November 2024
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 4 December 2024
QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/cold-chisel-the-big-five-o





