Cold Chisel Premiere ‘You Got To Move’ Video - Noise11.com

Cold Chisel have a video for their new song ‘You Got To Move’.

‘You Got To Move’ features lead vocal swaps from Ian Moss and then Jimmy Barnes. The song is the new track from the new Chisel compilation ’50 Years – The Best of’.

The You’ve Got To Move video was filmed at 301 Studios by the band’s longtime director, Robert Hambling.

“We recorded the song back in 2019 and decided to keep it aside for something special,” says guitarist/vocalist, Ian Moss. “Celebrating 50 years is pretty damn special, so now is the perfect time to release it. Kevin Shirley mixed the song in January this year and we knew we had it nailed.”

The album is out 16 August 2024.

Album / Disc One

1. Standing On The Outside

2. Cheap Wine

3. When The War Is Over

4. All For You

5. My Baby

6. Breakfast At Sweethearts

7. You Got Nothing I Want

8. Getting The Band Back Together

9. Choirgirl

10. Star Hotel

11. Yakuza Girls

12. The Things I Love In You

13. Merry-Go-Round

Album / Disc Two

1. Khe Sanh

2. Rising Sun

3. Flame Trees

4. No Sense

5. Saturday Night

6. Bow River

7. Forever Now

8. You’ve Got To Move

9. Four Walls

10. Lost

11. Shipping Steel – Live

12. Goodbye (Astrid, Goodbye) – Live

Cold Chisel dates are:

Saturday, 5 October 2024

Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale NSW

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Friday, 11 October 2024

The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 12 October 2024

The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 15 October 2024

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 19 October 2024

Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 20 October 2024

Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Friday, 25 October 2024

Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 26 October 2024

Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Boondall QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 2 November 2024

Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 3 November 2024

Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 6 November 2024

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow NSW

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 9 November 2024

Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 10 November 2024

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 13 November 2024

MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 16 November 2024

QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 17 November 2024

VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus

Friday, 22 November 2024

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 23 November 2024

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Thursday, 28 November 2024

Patrick White Lawns, Canberra ACT

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 30 November 2024

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 4 December 2024

QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/cold-chisel-the-big-five-o

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

