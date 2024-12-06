 Cold Chisel Produce Signed Limited Edition Run of The Big Five-O Tour Posters - Noise11.com

Cold Chisel have produced a limited run of 600 signed posters of The Big Five-O tour for sale with proceeds going to Foodbank.

The posters are personally signed by Jimmy Barnes, Ian Moss, Phil Small, Don Walker and Charley Drayton. The poster also acknowledges co-founder, the late Steve Prestwich, who passed away in 2011 at age 56.

Get the poster here

During the tour Jimmy spoke of Steve. He mentioned a dream where he was driving a car with In, Phil and Don in the back seat when Steve’s Chisel song ‘Flame Trees’ comes on the radio but not the Cold Chisel version, Jim’s solo version. Jimmy was somewhat embarrassed with the other guys in the car and goes to switch it off when he turns to the front passengers seat and Steve is sitting there and tells him to leave it on. That vivid dream of Jimmy’s was the incentive to do this tour.

Chisel have finished the Australian leg of the tour. They will play three New Zealand shows in 2025.

New Zealand dates are:

18 January, Queenstown
25 January, Taupō
26 January, Whitianga

Get tickets here

