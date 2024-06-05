 Cold Chisel Record Don Walker Song For New 50th Anniversary Best Of - Noise11.com
Cold Chisel 50 Years The Best of

Cold Chisel 50 Years The Best of

Cold Chisel Record Don Walker Song For New 50th Anniversary Best Of

by Paul Cashmere on June 5, 2024

in News

Cold Chisel won’t have a new album for their ‘The Big Five-O’ tour but there is a new greatest hits record.

’50 Years – The Best Of’ features one new Chisel song. ‘You’ve Got To Move’ is a new Chisel recording of Don Walker’s solo song from his 2023 album ‘Lightning In A Clear Blue Sky’.

Cold Chisel ’50 Years The Best Of’ will be released on 23 August 2024

CD1
1. Standing On The Outside (from East, 1980)
2. Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)
3. When The War is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)
4. All For You (from No Plans, 2012)
5. My Baby (from East, 1980)
6. Breakfast At Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
7. You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)
8. Getting The Band Back Together (from Blood Moon, 2019)
9. Choirgirl (from East, 1980)
10. Star Hotel (from East, 1980)
11. Yakuza Girls (from The Last Wave of Summer, 1998)
12. The Things I Love In You (from The Last Wave of Summer, 1998)
13. Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
CD2
1. Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)
2. Rising Sun (from East, 1980)
3. Flame Trees (Twentieth Century, 1984)
4. No Sense (Twentieth Century, 1984)
5. Saturday Night (Twentieth Century, 1984)
6. Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)
7. Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)
8. You’ve Got To Move (new)
9. Four Walls (from East, 1980)
10. Lost (The Perfect Crime, 2015)
11. Shipping Steel – Live at Bombay Rock (from The Tapes Vol 2, 2014)
12. Goodbye (Astrid, Goodbye) – Live

COLD CHISEL DATES

Saturday, 5 October 2024
Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale NSW
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 8 October 2024
Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Friday, 11 October 2024
The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 12 October 2024
The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 15 October 2024
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 19 October 2024
Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Sunday, 20 October 2024
Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Friday, 25 October 2024
Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 26 October 2024
Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 2 November 2024
Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Sunday, 3 November 2024
Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 6 November 2024
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 9 November 2024
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Sunday, 10 November 2024
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 13 November 2024
MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Saturday, 16 November 2024
QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT

Sunday, 17 November 2024
VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/cold-chisel-the-big-five-o

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bill Armstrong
Recording Legend Bill Armstrong Donates Royalties From Historic Recordings To ARCA

Australian audio pioneer Bill Armstrong has donated his royalties from 42 historic Australian jazz recordings from his Bilarm Music and Swaggie Records labels.

3 hours ago
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Photo, Noise11
Deep Purple Release Second New Song for 2024 ‘Pictures of You’

‘Pictures of You’ is the second new song from Deep Purple for 2024. The track is from the ‘=1’ album due 19 July 2024.

4 hours ago
Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noise11.com
Cold Chisel Sell-Out 16 Shows In One Day

The 2024 Cold Chisel ‘The Big Five-O’ tour has sold record in record numbers with 150,000 tickets across 16 shows selling out within hours of going on sale.

5 hours ago
Alex Van Halen Gold Award
Alex Van Halen is Done With Music and Auctioning Off Everything He Has

Alex Van Halen is auctioning off his equipment right down to the last drumstick because he is done with the music business.

1 day ago
Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noise11.com
There Are More and Final Cold Chisel Dates

Cold Chisel have a final three dates added to ‘The Big Five-O’ tour and I’m assured this is it.

2 days ago
Abba regroup in 2016
ABBA Receive Swedish Knighthoods

The four members of beloved Swedish pop act ABBA have received the Swedish version of a knighthood.

3 days ago
The Police Synchronicity box
The Police To Release Enormous ‘Synchronicity’ Box Set

The Police will release a 6 disc edition of ‘Synchronicity’ on July 24, 2024 with 55 previously unreleased tracks.

5 days ago