Cold Chisel Record Don Walker Song For New 50th Anniversary Best Of - Noise11.com

Cold Chisel won’t have a new album for their ‘The Big Five-O’ tour but there is a new greatest hits record.

’50 Years – The Best Of’ features one new Chisel song. ‘You’ve Got To Move’ is a new Chisel recording of Don Walker’s solo song from his 2023 album ‘Lightning In A Clear Blue Sky’.

Cold Chisel ’50 Years The Best Of’ will be released on 23 August 2024

CD1

1. Standing On The Outside (from East, 1980)

2. Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)

3. When The War is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)

4. All For You (from No Plans, 2012)

5. My Baby (from East, 1980)

6. Breakfast At Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

7. You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)

8. Getting The Band Back Together (from Blood Moon, 2019)

9. Choirgirl (from East, 1980)

10. Star Hotel (from East, 1980)

11. Yakuza Girls (from The Last Wave of Summer, 1998)

12. The Things I Love In You (from The Last Wave of Summer, 1998)

13. Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

CD2

1. Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)

2. Rising Sun (from East, 1980)

3. Flame Trees (Twentieth Century, 1984)

4. No Sense (Twentieth Century, 1984)

5. Saturday Night (Twentieth Century, 1984)

6. Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)

7. Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)

8. You’ve Got To Move (new)

9. Four Walls (from East, 1980)

10. Lost (The Perfect Crime, 2015)

11. Shipping Steel – Live at Bombay Rock (from The Tapes Vol 2, 2014)

12. Goodbye (Astrid, Goodbye) – Live

COLD CHISEL DATES

Saturday, 5 October 2024

Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale NSW

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Friday, 11 October 2024

The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 12 October 2024

The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 15 October 2024

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 19 October 2024

Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 20 October 2024

Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Friday, 25 October 2024

Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 26 October 2024

Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 2 November 2024

Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 3 November 2024

Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 6 November 2024

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow NSW

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 9 November 2024

Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 10 November 2024

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 13 November 2024

MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 16 November 2024

QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 17 November 2024

VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus

