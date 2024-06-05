Cold Chisel Record Don Walker Song For New 50th Anniversary Best Of - Noise11.com

Cold Chisel won’t have a new album for their ‘The Big Five-O’ tour but there is a new greatest hits record.
’50 Years – The Best Of’ features one new Chisel song. ‘You’ve Got To Move’ is a new Chisel recording of Don Walker’s solo song from his 2023 album ‘Lightning In A Clear Blue Sky’.
Cold Chisel ’50 Years The Best Of’ will be released on 23 August 2024
CD1
1. Standing On The Outside (from East, 1980)
2. Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)
3. When The War is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)
4. All For You (from No Plans, 2012)
5. My Baby (from East, 1980)
6. Breakfast At Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
7. You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)
8. Getting The Band Back Together (from Blood Moon, 2019)
9. Choirgirl (from East, 1980)
10. Star Hotel (from East, 1980)
11. Yakuza Girls (from The Last Wave of Summer, 1998)
12. The Things I Love In You (from The Last Wave of Summer, 1998)
13. Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
CD2
1. Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)
2. Rising Sun (from East, 1980)
3. Flame Trees (Twentieth Century, 1984)
4. No Sense (Twentieth Century, 1984)
5. Saturday Night (Twentieth Century, 1984)
6. Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)
7. Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)
8. You’ve Got To Move (new)
9. Four Walls (from East, 1980)
10. Lost (The Perfect Crime, 2015)
11. Shipping Steel – Live at Bombay Rock (from The Tapes Vol 2, 2014)
12. Goodbye (Astrid, Goodbye) – Live
COLD CHISEL DATES
Saturday, 5 October 2024
Petersons Winery, Mount View, Armidale NSW
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Tuesday, 8 October 2024
Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Broadbeach QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Friday, 11 October 2024
The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 12 October 2024
The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Tuesday, 15 October 2024
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 19 October 2024
Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Sunday, 20 October 2024
Sandalford Wines, Caversham WA
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: Birds of Tokyo, The Cruel Sea, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Friday, 25 October 2024
Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 26 October 2024
Flemington Racecourse, Flemington VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 2 November 2024
Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Sunday, 3 November 2024
Victoria Park, Herston / Brisbane QLD
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Wednesday, 6 November 2024
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow NSW
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 9 November 2024
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Sunday, 10 November 2024
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Wednesday, 13 November 2024
MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy TAS
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 16 November 2024
QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
SOLD OUT
Sunday, 17 November 2024
VAILO Adelaide 500, Post Race Concert, Adelaide SA
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus
https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/cold-chisel-the-big-five-o
