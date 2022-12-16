 Coldplay and Nile Rodgers Are Working Together - Noise11.com
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Coldplay and Nile Rodgers Are Working Together

by Music-News.com on December 16, 2022

in News

Coldplay have teamed up with Nile Rodgers for a new project.

Coldplay have been in the studio with the music legend recently, who was pleased to be in the flesh with Chris Martin and co.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column at the Nordoff Robbins Carol Service this week, Nile spilled: “Yesterday, I worked with Coldplay for the first day.

“We had a blast. What was great working with Coldplay is that we’re all in the room together and it’s sort of like a spiritual thing.

“It’s like they walk in and they say, ‘Do you want to join the circle or not?’. I’m an old hippie, you’re speaking my language.

“Let’s go.”

The collaboration is top secret for now.

Coldplay recently teamed up with BTS star Jin on his solo track ‘The Astronaut’.

Meanwhile, Coldplay were forced to cancel a string of gigs after frontman Chris contracted a “serious lung infection”.

Coldplay postponed concerts in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, Brazil in early October, after the 45-year-old singer was placed under “strict” orders to rest for at least three weeks by his doctors.

The group said in a statement: “With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023.

“Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks. We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days.”

The band went on to apologise to disappointed fans but insisted they needed to “prioritise Chris’ health”.

They added: “To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we’re extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’ health.

“Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new rescheduled dates. These will happen in early 2023 and will be announced very soon. However, we will also honour all requests for ticket refunds – which will be available at the point of sale.

“We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour as soon as possible. To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support.”

The tour started again on October 25 in Buenos Aires.

