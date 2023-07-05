 Coldplay Covers Elton John, Welcomes Roger Federer To The Stage - Noise11.com
Coldplay Covers Elton John, Welcomes Roger Federer To The Stage

by Paul Cashmere on July 5, 2023

in News

Coldplay flipped things around in Zurich this week when tennis chap Roger Federer joined the band for ‘Don’t Panic’ and Chris Martin covered Elton John’s ‘Your Song.

Watch what happened here:

The setlist for 2 July 2023, Zurich, Switzerland was:

Act .i. Planets
Higher Power (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)
Adventure of a Lifetime (from A Head Full of Dreams, 2015)
Paradise (from Mylo Xyloto, 2011)
The Scientist (from A Rush of Blood to the Head, 2002)

Act .ii. Moons
Viva la Vida (from Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends, 2008)
Hymn for the Weekend (from A Head Full of Dreams, 2015)
Everglow (from A Head Full of Dreams, 2015)
In My Place (from A Rush of Blood to the Head, 2002)
Yellow (from Parachutes, 2000)

Act .iii. Stars
Human Heart (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)
Clocks (from A Rush of Blood to the Head, 2002)
Infinity Sign (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)
Something Just Like This (from Kaleidoscope EP, 2017)
Aeterna
My Universe (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)
A Sky Full of Stars (from Ghost Stories, 2014)

Act .iv. Home
Don’t Panic (with Roger Federer) (from Parachutes, 2000)
Your Song (Elton John cover)
Humankind (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)
Fix You (from X&Y, 2005)
Biutyful (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)

Coldplay will perform one Australian show only in November.

COLDPLAY – MUSIC OF THE SPHERES, AUSTRALIA 2023
OPTUS STADIUM, PERTH
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 18

