Coldplay Will Return To Australia in 2024 - Noise11.com

Coldplay will be back in Australia in 2024 for shows in Sydney and Melbourne as well as nipping over to New Zealand for one in Auckland in October and November 2024.

Coldplay played two shows in Perth on 18 and 19 November and announced their return for 2024.

The current Music of the Spheres tour is top heavy on the most recent Music of the Spheres album with six songs from the album in the set including bookends opening and closing the show ‘Higher Power’ and ‘Biutyful’.

Act .I. Planets

Higher Power (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)

Adventure of a Lifetime (from A Headful of Dreams, 2015)

Paradise (from Mylo Xyloto, 2011)

The Scientist (from A Rush of Blood to the Head, 2002)

Act .II. Moons

Viva la Vida (from Viva la Vida or Death and all his Friends, 2008)

Hymn for the Weekend (from A Headful of Dreams, 2015)

Everglow (from A Headful of Dreams, 2015)

Charlie Brown (from Mylo Xyloto, 2011)

Yellow (from Parachutes, 2000)

Act .III. Stars

Human Heart (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)

People of the Pride (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)

Clocks (from A Rush of Blood to the Head, 2002)

Infinity Sign (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)

Something Just Like This (from Kaleidoscope, 2017)

Midnight (from Ghost Stories, 2014)

My Universe (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)

A Sky Full of Stars (from Ghost Stories, 2014)

Act .IV. Home

Sparks (from Parachutes, 2000)

Song for Australia (improvised)

Fix You (from X&Y, 2005)

Biutyful (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)

The new dates are as follows:

OCTOBER 2024

30 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

31 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

NOVEMBER 2024

6 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

7 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

13 – Auckland , Eden Park

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

