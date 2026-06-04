Core Festival Melbourne Debut Brings Honey Dijon, Moodymann And Mall Grab To Flemington - Noise11 Music News

CORE Festival will stage its first Australian event in Melbourne this November, bringing an international electronic music lineup to Flemington Racecourse as ticket pre-sales open this week.

by Paul Cashmere

CORE Festival will make its Australian debut on 28 November 2026, with the internationally expanding electronic music event confirming its first local edition at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne. The festival has announced a lineup featuring Honey Dijon, Moodymann, TSHA, Dino Lenny and a headline back-to-back performance from Australian producer Mall Grab and UK artist Effy, while pre-sale tickets become available from 9am AEST on Friday, 5 June.

The Melbourne event marks a significant milestone for the festival brand, which has steadily expanded beyond its European origins to stages across North America, South America and Asia. Australia becomes the fifth continent to host a CORE event, extending the festival’s global footprint and highlighting the growing international demand for destination electronic music experiences.

Hosted within The Nursery, the open-air precinct at Flemington Racecourse, the event will run from 2pm to 11pm and is restricted to patrons aged 18 and over. Organisers have positioned the site as an immersive environment combining music, production design and visual storytelling, elements that have become central to CORE’s identity in overseas markets.

Leading the lineup announcement is the pairing of Mall Grab and Effy, two artists who have built strong reputations within contemporary electronic music circles. The main stage roster also includes Chicago house innovator Honey Dijon, Detroit house and techno pioneer Moodymann, British producer TSHA and Italian electronic artist Dino Lenny.

The Melbourne edition will also feature the return of the Mano stage, a secondary arena dedicated to underground electronic sounds. The stage previously appeared only once before at CORE Los Angeles. For Melbourne, the Mano lineup includes Kobosil, Daria Kolosova, HiTMiLØW, Lola Voss b2b Billy Currie, fumi and Noise Mafia b2b Peterblue.

Organisers noted a particular connection to the closing back-to-back performance from Noise Mafia and Peterblue, with both artists emerging from the same Colombian electronic music scene that has maintained links to the festival over recent years.

Beyond the music programming, CORE has also announced a ticketing partnership with Humanitix. The Australian non-profit ticketing platform directs profits generated through booking fees to charitable causes, particularly education initiatives supporting disadvantaged children. Festival organisers said the partnership aligns with CORE’s broader objective of creating community impact alongside live entertainment experiences.

The arrival of CORE in Australia reflects a wider trend of international electronic music brands targeting the local market. Melbourne remains one of the country’s strongest destinations for dance music events, with established festivals and club culture continuing to attract global talent and audiences.

Organisers report that interest in the Melbourne edition has already surpassed expectations, with registrations exceeding levels seen for previous CORE events. Whether that early demand translates into ticket sales will become clearer when pre-sales commence this week and the general public sale follows next week.

With its first Australian edition now locked in, CORE’s Melbourne event will serve as a test of how successfully the international concept can translate to a local audience. If demand meets expectations, the festival could establish a longer-term presence in Australia as part of its continuing global expansion.

CORE Melbourne

28 November 2026, Melbourne, Flemington Racecourse

Ticketing

Pre-Sale: Friday 5 June 2026, 9:00am AEST

General Sale: Thursday 11 June 2026, 9:00am AEST

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

Bluesky

Instagram

X (Twitter)