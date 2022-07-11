 Cosmic Psychos and The Chats To Open For Guns N’ Roses In Australia - Noise11.com
Cosmic Psychos and The Chats To Open For Guns N’ Roses In Australia

by Paul Cashmere on July 11, 2022

Guns N’ Roses have announced Australian bands Cosmic Psychos and The Chats will open for them on the upcoming Australian tour.

In a statement TEG Dainty President and CEO Paul Dainty AM welcomed the two acts saying, “Many fans who witnessed the classic Guns N’ Roses line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, reunited, on Australian stages during this historic band’s previous ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour in 2017 are still raving about it to this day and the reviews were unanimously glowing. With the addition of two of our country’s finest exports, The Chats and Cosmic Psychos, announced as special guests, Australian audiences are in for an explosive night of rock – you certainly don’t want to miss out this time around! Guns N’ Roses are living legends. They never disappoint.”

Guns N’ Roses performed in Milan, Italy 10 July 2022. The setlist was:

It’s So Easy (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
Mr. Brownstone (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
Chinese Democracy (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)
Welcome to the Jungle (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
Slither (from Velvet Revolver’s Contraband, 2003)
Double Talkin’ Jive (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)
Walk All Over You (AC/DC cover)
Reckless Life (from GnR Lies, 1988)
Estranged (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)
Live and Let Die (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)
Rocket Queen (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
You Could Be Mine (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)
I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges cover)
Absurd (single, 2021)
Hard Skool (single, 2021)
Civil War (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)
Slash Guitar Solo
Sweet Child o’ Mine (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
Better (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)
November Rain (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)
Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)
Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)
Nightrain (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Encore:
Patience (from GnR Lies, 1988)
Don’t Cry (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)
Paradise City (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Guns N’ Roses with special guests The Chats & Cosmic Psychos
2022 Tour Dates

Friday 18 November: Optus Stadium, Perth
Tuesday 22 November: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Thursday 24 November: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast
Sunday 27 November: Stadium Australia, Sydney
Tuesday 29 November: Adelaide Oval
Saturday 3 December: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Head to www.tegdainty.com for all ticketing and tour information.

