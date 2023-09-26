Could Nirvana Be Planning An ABBA Like Event? - Noise11.com

Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic hasn’t completely ruled out the Grunge legends doing an ABBA Voyage-style show with late frontman Kurt Cobain’s hologram.

Nirvana are currently celebrating the 30th anniversary of their third and final studio album, 1993’s ‘In Utero’, and the bassist was asked if they’d ever consider doing their own avatar show like the Swedish pop icons.

He replied to MOJO magazine: “You never know!

“I’ll say ‘no way’, then it’s like, ‘How much?? When do we start?!’”

It took seven years and $175 million to develop the technology and build the custom-built ABBA Arena near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, London.

ABBA spent a month in motion-capture suits and helmets to help create their avatars, dubbed ‘Abbatars’, in conjunction with Industrial Light and Magic.

Up to 200 staff work on each 90-minute show, which includes a 10-piece live band.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the late David Bowie is set for his own virtual reality avatar show.

Bowie died of cancer in 2016 aged 69, but fans could get the chance to experience his iconic showmanship once again as discussions are underway to create a digital avatar of the legendary performer.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper in May: “The idea of being able to recreate David’s charisma and electric showmanship for an audience is an intoxicating one, and the prospect of how that might be done is being explored. It’s a very exciting time.”

And Brett Morgen, who directed the 2022 Bowie film ‘Moonage Daydream’ thinks it would be a very “interesting” plan.

He said: “Voyage was one of the greatest cinematic experiences I have ever seen. Could there be a Bowie one? I think there may be some interesting things happening ahead.”

