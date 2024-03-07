 Countdown Begins For Split Enz Rarity ‘Murder’ Video - Noise11.com
Countdown Begins For Split Enz Rarity ‘Murder’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on March 7, 2024

A brand new video for the unreleased Split Enz track ‘Murder’ will premiere on 13 March, 2024.

The ‘Murder’ video will feature the Enz as puppets.

Split Enz archivist Peter Green tells Noise11.com, “We started the Enz “Murder” art project last year. The band so scattered and in the end I just went old school (something Tim Finn always loves) did a little course on puppets and we finished filming here in the art room part of the archives at Kalorama 2 weeks ago”.

“I called into my local cafe for a coffee before our puppeteers arrived and “My Mistake” was playing on the radio I should have taken that as an omen,” Peter added.

Peter says the filming did not go exactly to plan. “We blew our main studio lighting rig, one of my puppeteers collapsed on the cat walk, puppet strings tangled and yours truly had the worst hayfever in 40 years so trying to work 2 puppets (each) and wipe my nose so it wouldn’t drip on drummer Mal Greens head! Mark ended up going with natural lighting and his PA stepped up for 3rd puppeteer duty”.

‘Murder’ the song is an unreleased track from 1979. Split Enz did perform the song on rare occasions around that time and this recording is a live recording from that period. “The added joy is that Mark and myself were young teenagers in the audience so part of the audience noise is us aged 16,” Peter says. “It sounds fantastic, a very potent Split Enz and sounding rather unique to what is out and about in 2024.

The puppets were created from different Enz eras. “Tim Finn has his 1976 widows peak. Neil Finn with his 1977 Dennis the Menace hair spike and fake glasses, Noel Crombie with his hair wings. Also puppets for Eddie (keyboards) Mal (drums) and bassist Nigel Griggs”.

here is the Split End ‘Murder’ teaser:

