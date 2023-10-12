Crowded House Live 92-94 To Be Physically Released - Noise11.com

Following the success of the ARCA Midnight Oil physical release, ARCA will release Crowded House Live ’92-’94 in December.

The CD set was first streamed as two separate tapes, through ARCA’s incredibly successful Desk Tape Series, which consists of live recordings straight off the mixing desk and made by a crew member, in this case legendary sound engineers Bruce Johnston and Angus Davidson.

The release is part of the ARCA (Australian Road Crew Association) Desk Tape Series. Ian Peel and Adrian Anderson from ARCA said in a statement, “ARCA and The Desk Tape Series is a small way we can help our mates get some self-worth and recognition for their contribution to the Aussie music industry and gain help if they are in crisis. It is a great honour for us to be able to present these memories to all. Enjoy”

Order here

TRACKS

CD 1

1. Kare Kare

2. It’s Only Natural

3. Distant Sun

4. Mean To Me

5. Whispers and Moans

6. Locked Out

7. Don’t Dream It’s Over

8. Pineapple Head

9. Log Cabin Fever / Catherine Wheels

10. Sister Madly

11. Love This Life

12. In My Command

13. Chocolate Cake

14. Hole In The River

15. Fingers Of Love

16. Better Be Home Soon

CD2

1. Recurring Dream

2. There Goes God

3. World Where You Live

4. Love You Till The Day I Die

5. Into Temptation

6. Black and White Boy

7. Private Universe

8. In The Lowlands

9. You Can Touch

10. I Feel Posessed

11. Nails In My Feet

12. Italian Plastic

13. Four Seasons In One Day

14. Weather With You

15. Fall At Your Feet

16. When You Come

