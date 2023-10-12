 Crowded House Live 92-94 To Be Physically Released - Noise11.com
Crowded House Live 92 to 94

Crowded House Live 92-94 To Be Physically Released

by Paul Cashmere on October 12, 2023

in News

Following the success of the ARCA Midnight Oil physical release, ARCA will release Crowded House Live ’92-’94 in December.

The CD set was first streamed as two separate tapes, through ARCA’s incredibly successful Desk Tape Series, which consists of live recordings straight off the mixing desk and made by a crew member, in this case legendary sound engineers Bruce Johnston and Angus Davidson.

The release is part of the ARCA (Australian Road Crew Association) Desk Tape Series. Ian Peel and Adrian Anderson from ARCA said in a statement, “ARCA and The Desk Tape Series is a small way we can help our mates get some self-worth and recognition for their contribution to the Aussie music industry and gain help if they are in crisis. It is a great honour for us to be able to present these memories to all. Enjoy”

Order here

TRACKS

CD 1
1. Kare Kare
2. It’s Only Natural
3. Distant Sun
4. Mean To Me
5. Whispers and Moans
6. Locked Out
7. Don’t Dream It’s Over
8. Pineapple Head
9. Log Cabin Fever / Catherine Wheels
10. Sister Madly
11. Love This Life
12. In My Command
13. Chocolate Cake
14. Hole In The River
15. Fingers Of Love
16. Better Be Home Soon

CD2

1. Recurring Dream
2. There Goes God
3. World Where You Live
4. Love You Till The Day I Die
5. Into Temptation
6. Black and White Boy
7. Private Universe
8. In The Lowlands
9. You Can Touch
10. I Feel Posessed
11. Nails In My Feet
12. Italian Plastic
13. Four Seasons In One Day
14. Weather With You
15. Fall At Your Feet
16. When You Come

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Billy Ray Cyrus
Billy Ray Cyrus Marries Australian Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose have tied the knot, a year after announcing their engagement.

17 hours ago
The Corrs
The Corrs Once Again Cover Fleetwood Mac, This Time Its ‘Little Lies’ With More To Come

The Corrs have covered a second (and third and fourth) Fleetwood Mac song with ‘Little Lies’ their latest creation.

1 day ago
Tony Martin and Damian Cowell
Tony Martin To Join TISM’s Damian Cowell Solo Show

Tony Martin, once of The D-Generation and more recently one half of Australian radio show Martin/Malloy will join one-time TISM member Damian Cowell at Damian’s Melbourne show in November.

1 day ago
Kate Ceberano at Apia Good Times 2021 photo by Noise11
Kate Ceberano To Extend My Life Is A Symphony Into 2024

Kate Ceberano will kick off 2024 with an extended edition of ‘My Life As A Symphony’, her symphony orchestra backed show.

2 days ago
Lamb of God (supplied)
Lamb Of God Premiere ‘Making of Omens’ Documentary

Lamb of God have made their full-length documentary ‘’Lamb of God’ free for all to watch on YouTube.

3 days ago
Rick Price 2023
Rick Price Explores Gospel With His ‘Wayfaring Stranger’ Project

Rick Price explored soul music on 2021’s ‘Soulville’ and the California sounds of the 60s on ‘California Dreaming’ in 2017. Now he is deconstructing Gospel music for his new project ‘Wayfaring Stranger’, to be released as two EPs.

October 5, 2023
J Mascis photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dinosaur Jr To Return To Australia with Original Line-up of Mascis, Barlow and Murph in 2024

Dinosaur Jr fifth album ‘Where You Been’ was released on 9 February 1993. It was the album that established the Dinosaur Jr fanbase, especially in Australia where the Massachusetts group had their first chart position in Australia which continued on with the next record ‘Without A Sound’.

October 4, 2023