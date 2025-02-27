Cypress Hill With The London Symphony Orchestra To Get A Cinema Release - Noise11.com

The Cypress Hill ‘Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall’ with the London Symphony Orchestra will get a North American cinema release in March and April.

Cypress Hill teaming up with the London Symphony Orchestra started out as a joke on The Simpsons on the ‘Homerpalooza’ episode on 1996.

On 10 July, 2024 the joke became real when Cypress Hill performed in London at the Royal Albert Hall with the LSO.

“It’s a trip to see that hip hop can be done in this form — and at a venue as prestigious as the Royal Albert Hall. It was truly an honor and a privilege, and now that experience can be shared,” says the group’s B-Real.

Cypress Hill performed the 1993 ‘Black Sunday’ album.

I Wanna Get High (from Black Sunday, 1993)

I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That (from Black Sunday, 1993)

Insane in the Brain (from Black Sunday, 1993)

When the Shit Goes Down (from Black Sunday, 1993)

Lick a Shot (from Black Sunday, 1993)

Cock the Hammer (from Black Sunday, 1993)

Interlude (from Black Sunday, 1993)

3 Lil’ Putos (from Black Sunday, 1993)

Legalize It (from Black Sunday, 1993)

Hits From the Bong (from Black Sunday, 1993)

What Go Around Come Around, Kid (from Black Sunday, 1993)

A to the K (from Black Sunday, 1993)

Hand on the Glock (from Black Sunday, 1993)

Break ’em off Some (from Black Sunday, 1993)

Dr. Greenthumb (from IV, 1998)

Illusions (from III: Temples of Boom, 1995)

Money (from Till Death Do Us Part, 2004)

Cuban Necktie (from Skull & Bones, 2000)

How I Could Just Kill a Man (from Cypress Hill, 1991)

(Rap) Superstar (from Skull & Bones, 2000)

“It was amazing to take this journey with the people of London who supported Cypress Hill from day one,” says Sen Dog.

“LSO doesn’t collaborate with just anyone. So it’s a big honor for them to want to do something with us,” said Eric Bobo.

Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra: Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall, the feature-length concert film, will be in cinemas for a special theatrical event March 30, 31 and April 2. For further information, go to cypresshillroyalalberthall.com. Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra: Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall, the full length live album, will be released June 6 via Mercury Studios.

