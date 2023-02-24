 Dame Olivia Newton-John Family To Pay Tribute At State Memorial - Noise11.com
Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Dame Olivia Newton-John Family To Pay Tribute At State Memorial

by Paul Cashmere on February 25, 2023

in News

Dame Olivia Newton-John’s husband John Easterling, daughter Chloe Lattanzi and niece Tottie Goldsmith OAM will speak at the State Memorial Service for Oliva in Melbourne on Sunday (26 February).

The State Memorial Service will honor the significant contribution Dame Olivia made to the Arts but especially for her work with Austin Health in Melbourne and establishing the Olivia Newton-John Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne in 2012.

Dame Olivia passed away on 8 August 2022 from cancer at the age of 73. Olivia was born in Cambridge, England. Her family migrated to Australia in 1954 when she was five and settled in Melbourne. Her father was a professor at Melbourne University. Olivia went to school at Christ Church Grammar School in South Yarra and then University High School Parkville.

The State Memorial Master of Ceremonies is David Campbell OAM. David will open the service. Then Wurundjeri Elder Aunty Di Kerr OAM will give the Welcome to Country.

Next is a performance of ‘Grace an Gratitude’ by Bumpy and Jake Amy, followed by Australian National Anthem from students of Olivia’s old school, Christ Church Grammar School Choir.

The family tributes from John Easterling, Chloe Lattanzi and Totti Goldsmith are next then speeches from Professor Matthias Ernst then Debbie Shiell of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute and Richard Wilkins on behalf of the entertainment industry.

Delta Goodrem will then perform and David Campbell will end proceedings.

There will also be a special video presentation from Olivia’s famous friends during the service.

The livestream of the State Memorial Service for Dame Olivia Newton-John AC DBE will begin at 3:25 pm AEST on Sunday 26 February. The service will also be broadcast live on channels 7, 9 and the ABC in Australia.

A personal photo tribute from Dame Olivia’s family will be streamed from 3:25 pm.

The photo tribute features images from Dame Olivia’s personal collection and is set to her music. The tribute will be played while guests enter Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne.

The State Memorial Service will formally begin at 4 pm.

A recording of this livestream will be available to watch on this site until Sunday 5 March 2023.

https://www.vic.gov.au/state-service-dame-olivia-newton-john-ac-dbe

