 Damon Albarn Teases Billie Eilish Collaboration - Noise11.com
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz photo by Ros O'Gorman

Damon Albarn of Gorillaz photo by Ros O'Gorman

Damon Albarn Teases Billie Eilish Collaboration

by Paul Cashmere on September 28, 2022

in News

Damon Albarn is planning to collaborate with Billie Eilish on new music.

Albarn joined Billie during her headline set at Coachella earlier this year as they teamed up on ‘Feel Good Inc’ and ‘Happier Than Ever’.

Asked if they could team up in the studio, he told Apple Music 1: “Yeah, it will. Yeah, I think we keep trying to do it. It’s just a case of schedules.”

Given their varied musical influences, Damon admitted he has no idea how a potential duet would sound.

He added: “Who knows? [It] could be kind of babbling brook folk or dark satanic metal.”

Introducing Damon on stage at Coachella back in April, Billie hailed him as “a genius” and someone who “changed [her] life”, as well as her outlook on music.

She told the crowd: “This man changed my life in a lot of ways and changed my complete view of what music could be, and what art could be, and what creation could be.

“My first favourite band ever was The Good, The Bad and the Queen when I was six and Blur changed the world and Gorillaz changed the world, and this man is literally a genius, and that’s that.”

Before the live collaboration, Damon had heaped praise on Billie and her brother Finneas – with whom she works on her songs – and described them as “really interesting songwriter[s]”.

He referenced her “minor and odd” sound, noting: “I think she’s exceptional.”

Now, Damon has reiterated his love for her work.

He added: “Oh, she’s wonderful. I love her. I only became aware of her really through her music.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Seye Adelekan The Heavy Seas, Photo by Ros OGorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Seye Adelekan, The Heavy Seas, Photo by Ros OGorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bliss N Eso photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bliss N Eso Add November and December Dates

Bliss N Eso have new dates added for November and December. The Wheels of Tunes tour will kick off in Adelaide on 23 November but fans will also get a preview at the Grand Final in Sydney this weekend.

14 hours ago
Rita Wilson
Rita Wilson Gathers Her Famous Friends for Duets Album

Rita Wilson has a lot of famous friends on her new duets album and they are singing a lot of well-known songs.

1 day ago
Ed Sheeran, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Covers A Few 90s Hits For The Fans

Ed Sheeran surprised clubbers in Ibiza by performing pop classics by Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys on Monday (26.09.22).

2 days ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Gets A Go In Gorillaz

Stevie Nicks demanded she be made into an "honorary Gorilla" if she was to feature on their album 'Cracker Island'.

2 days ago
Maroon 5 image by Ros O'Gorman noise11.com
Maroon 5 To Play Vegas Residency

Maroon 5 have announced a Las Vegas residency amid frontman Adam Levine's cheating scandal.

2 days ago
Frankie and the Witch Fingers
Frankie and the Witch Fingers To Play First Ever Australian Dates In November

Frankie and the Witch Fingers are just a month and a bit away from their first ever Australian tour.

2 days ago
Arctic Monkeys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Arctic Monkeys To Headline Glastonbury?

The Arctic Monkeys have reportedly signed to headline Glastonbury 2023.

2 days ago