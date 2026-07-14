Dara Ó Briain Brings New Re:Creation Tour To Australia - Noise11 Music News

Irish comedian and broadcaster Dara Ó Briain will return to Australia this November with his latest stand-up show, Re:Creation, following an extensive run of performances across the UK and Europe.

by Paul Cashmere

Dara Ó Briain has announced a five date Australian tour for November, bringing his new stand-up production Re:Creation to Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. The Irish comedian, television presenter and author will perform the show after completing a successful run through the United Kingdom, Ireland and Northern Europe, marking his latest return to Australian stages following the global success of his previous tour, So… Where Were We?.

The announcement continues Ó Briain’s long-standing relationship with Australian audiences, where he has toured regularly for more than two decades. His previous production, So… Where Were We?, played 173 venues across 20 countries and received the Chortle Award for UK Comedy Tour of the Year in 2023. The new show has already been presented to sold out audiences throughout Britain and Europe before heading to Australia.

While details of the new material remain under wraps, Re:Creation continues the style that has become synonymous with Ó Briain’s live performances. His stand-up combines carefully structured storytelling with improvisation and audience interaction, ensuring each performance develops differently depending on the crowd.

Ó Briain has established himself as one of the most recognisable figures in English language comedy through an extensive career spanning live performance, television, radio and publishing. Although he first came to prominence in Ireland as a presenter on RTÉ children’s television before becoming a team captain on the satirical panel show Don’t Feed The Gondolas, it was his move to the United Kingdom that significantly expanded his international profile.

For television audiences he is best known as the long-time host of BBC panel show Mock the Week, which he fronted from 2005 until 2022 and again following its revival. He has also hosted Robot Wars, The Apprentice: You’re Fired!, Stargazing Live, Dara Ó Briain’s Science Club, Three Men In A Boat and the revived version of Blockbusters, while regularly presenting science and documentary programming.

Away from television, stand-up has remained the centrepiece of his career. Since beginning on the Irish comedy circuit in the mid 1990s, Ó Briain has built an international touring reputation with performances across Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East and Australia. His tours routinely extend beyond 150 performances, with several recorded for DVD and television broadcast.

His academic background has also become an identifiable feature of his comedy. Ó Briain studied mathematics and theoretical physics at University College Dublin before pursuing entertainment full time, and references to science, technology and rational thinking frequently appear throughout his routines. Those interests have also shaped television projects including Stargazing Live, his interview with theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and more recent science documentary series.

Beyond comedy, Ó Briain is a bestselling author for both adults and children and has become a familiar host for major events including the BAFTA Games Awards. In 2022 he added another accolade by winning the series of Taskmaster, later returning to win the Champion of Champions competition.

The Australian performances continue a busy period for the comedian, who remains active across stand-up, television and radio while maintaining an international touring schedule.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 4 November, Perth, Riverside Theatre

Friday 6 November, Adelaide, Norwood Concert Hall

Monday 9 November, Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Tuesday 10 November, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Wednesday 11 November, Sydney, State Theatre

Ticket Details

Tickets on sale Monday 13 July, 12.00pm local time.

Book at BOHMPresents.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)