Daryl Braithwaite Turns 75. Happy Birthday Daryl - Noise11.com

Happy birthday to Australian music legend Daryl Braithwaite, who turns 75 today (January 11, 2024).

As a member of Sherbet, Daryl had 19 Top 40 hits including the number one Australian hit and number four UK hit ‘Howzat’.

Fun Fact: In 2013 Daft Punk sampled Sherbet song ‘We Ride Tonight’ for the final track of the ‘Random Access Memories’ album ‘Contact’.

Daryl’s biggest solo album in Australia was the four times platinum ‘Edge’ featuring the hit song ‘As The Days Go By’. “Edge” received an ARIA Award for Album of the Year in 1989.

Daryl’s most popular solo hit was his cover of the Rickie Lee Jones and Walter Becker song ‘The Horses’.

Daryl Braithwaite has received multiple awards throughout his career, including ARIA Awards (Australian Recording Industry Association) and an induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame as a member of Sherbet in 1990.

Daryl has never stopped touring and has dates on Red Hot Summer with Simple Minds, Icehouse, Noiseworks and Bachelor Girl in February.

