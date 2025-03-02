 Daryl Hall Says He Will Never Reunite With John Oates - Noise11.com
Hall & Oates - Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hall & Oates - Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Daryl Hall Says He Will Never Reunite With John Oates

by Music-News.com on March 3, 2025

in News

Daryl Hall has insisted he’ll never work with John Oates again.

Hall sued his former musical partner in 2023 to stop him from selling their stake in their publishing company, Whole Oats Enterprises – a move he branded “the ultimate partnership betrayal” – and while he can’t talk about the ongoing legal proceedings, Hall has admitted things have gone too far for them to reunite.

He told the Sunday Times’ Culture magazine: “That ship has gone to the bottom of the ocean. I’ve had a lot of surprises in my life, disappointments, betrayals, so I’m kind of used to it…

“I’ve been involved with some pretty shady characters over the years. That’s where the problems start.”

Daryl also admitted he feels frustrated that his prolific songwriting in Hall and Oats – who sold 60 million records – has largely gone unrecognised.

He said: “The songs with his lead vocal are the songs he wrote, and all the other ones, which is about 90 per cent, are the ones I wrote…

“It was very frustrating.”

Hall has worked with former Eurthymics member-turned-producer Dave Stewart on several projects and insists their partnership is far more “meaningful” than the one he had with John.

He said “[Dave is] a whirlwind. Witty and amusing, for sure. Also manic. He never stops.”

Asked if their partnership as meaningful as the one he had with John, he replied: “It’s more meaningful, a real collaborative relationship — and it’s based on maturity.”

In May, Daryl is set to head out on the road with Squeeze’s Glenn Tilbrook and, despite his advancing years, he still loves performing live.

He said: “[Playing live] is the way that music is supposed to be communicated, and it’s unforgiving. What you do is what people hear.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Joey Molland Facebook profile photo
Joey Molland, the Last Surviving Member of Badfinger, Has Died At Age 77

Badfinger co-founder and guitarist, the last surviving member of the band, has died at the age of 77.

23 hours ago
Neil Young Coastal
Neil Young To Release New Live Album ‘Coastal’

Neil Young has a new live album ‘Coastal’ on the way being released as a soundtrack companion to a film by Darryl Hannah about Neil’s 2023 Coastal tour.

2 days ago
David Johansen New York Dolls by Ros OGorman V Festival
David Johansen of New York Dolls Dead at 75

New York Dolls frontman David Johansen has died from brain cancer at the age of 75.

2 days ago
Benmont Tench photo from Dark Horse Records
Benmont Tench Has A Solo Album On The Way

Benmont Tench, the keyboard player for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, will release his second solo album ‘The Melancholy Season’ on 7 March.

4 days ago
Frank Carter and The Sex Pistils 2025
Civic To Open For The Sex Pistols In Australia

Melbourne punk band Civic will open for The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter on their upcoming Australian tour.

4 days ago
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Reveals Love Earth World Tour Dates

Neil Young will has revealed part one of a new world tour ‘Love Earth’.

5 days ago
Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII Is The Latest Pink Floyd Make-Over

Pink Floyd’s 1972 concert movie Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII has been restored and will be reissued on CD and Blu-Ray as well as have IMAX screenings in April followed by the physical release in May.

5 days ago