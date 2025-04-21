 Dave Grohl Makes A Surprise Appearance At Coachella - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl Makes A Surprise Appearance At Coachella

by Music-News.com on April 22, 2025

in News

Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday (19.04.25).

Grohl took to the stage during the second weekend of the event in Indio, California to perform two tracks with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra – belting out ‘The World Is a Neighborhood’ and ‘Everlong’ for the audience.

Grohl’s appearance came during the orchestra’s second star-studded set at the event which also featured ‘Wicked’ actress Cynthia Erivo, who performed songs including Prince classic ‘Purple Rain’, and Natasha Bedingfield, who sang her 2004 hit ‘Unwritten’.

The orchestra’s set at the festival’s previous weekend finished with a performance with LL Cool J, who performed a medley of his hits.

Conductor Gustavo Dudamel previously told Variety it was a dream come true to be able to mix musical genres for the orchestra’s festival performances,

He said: “This was a dream that I had for many years … I think what we are bringing is music as one. This is something beautiful because we are diving between Wagner, Beethoven, Vivaldi and Bach with Laufey, with Paco, with LL Cool J, with Cynthia, all of these wonderful artists.

“So, it’s a journey. And you will see – there’s not any wall. Everything is a bridge. All music connects with the other, with the next, with the next.

“And we have the chance to show that music is one, when normally styles are very divided: ‘You are classical, you don’t touch this, and if you are pop, classical is so far’ – it’s not like that.”

He added: “I think that is the reason why we are doing this: music, when it’s genuine, when you are enjoying it on the stage and you share that with people, makes people immediately connect.

“Immediately, if you really empathize with everything that is happening, you connect immediately with the soul of people, and people feel that they own that moment.

“And it’s gonna happen here. I think people at Coachella will feel how excited, how humble, excited and honored we are to be on that stage, doing all of this music as one. Yes, we have all of these wonderful artists, but it’s all like a big symphony, you know? No separations.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Sean Combs Request To Delay Trial Rejected

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been denied the chance to have his trial delayed.

2 days ago
The Libertines by Mary Boukouvalas
The Libertines, Reverend and the Makers, The Forum, Tuesday 15th April, 2025

In 2004, The Libertines toured Australia for the first time, without Pete Doherty, due to his drug addictions. When the rest of the band toured Japan, feeling betrayed he burgled Carl Barat’s flat and was jailed for six months. Since then, Doherty has toured with the band notably in 2018, where they also played the Forum and, on this sold-out show, clearly devoid of drugs and shenanigans of the past, the two albeit more mature founding members Doherty and Barat have well and truly buried the hatchet.

2 days ago
Darren Hayes
Savage Garden’s Darren Hayes Reveals Jawbone Snapped In Half

Darren Hayes of Savage Garden has revealed the gruesome injuries he has encountered after “terrible accident” in March with his jawbone snapped in half.

3 days ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman
Snoop Dogg To Release Gospel Album Dedicated To His Mother

Snoop Dogg has produced a Gospel album ‘Altar Call’ which he has dedicated to his mother.

6 days ago
Michael Schenker photo by Talle Savage supplied by Ear Music
Michael Schenker Recruits Derek Sherinian For Japan Tour

Keyboard player Derek Sherinian has joined the Michael Schenker Band for his Japanese tour in January 2026.

6 days ago
Weezer Are Making A Movie

Weezer have confirmed they are making a film.

6 days ago
Judith Owen at the Paris Cat in Melbourne on Tuesday 7 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Judith Owen Drops A Few Hints About ‘Spinal Tap II’

New Orleans jazz singer Judith Owen is one her way back to Australia and dropped a bit of info about the new Spinal Tap movie ‘Spinal Tapp II: The End Continues’.

7 days ago