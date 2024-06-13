 David Beckham Shuts Down Spice Girls Reunion Rumours - Noise11.com
David Beckham Shuts Down Spice Girls Reunion Rumours

by Music-News.com on June 14, 2024

in News

David Beckham has shut down rumours of a Spice Girls reunion.

Spice Girls were seen giving an impromptu performance of their 1998 single, Stop, at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday in April.

Since then, there had been some suggestion the five women may reunite for a reunion tour.

However, Victoria’s husband David has told how there’s no chance this is going to happen.

“Unfortunately, that’s not happening,” he told Variety magazine, after he posted the video of the women singing together on his Instagram account earlier this year.

“Victoria was so pleased to see the girls, and it was a massive part of her life, but obviously, all the girls have got their own things going on,” he said. “They will do certain things together at certain times.”

He added, “I know it’s what people want, but in all honesty, I think I was the most excited of anyone.”

He admitted he loved seeing “all of the girls in one room”, saying, “they haven’t been on a stage together for over 15 years. So, to have them all there, to have them all up on stage, to have our youngest son playing guitar?”

He revealed how Victoria is too busy to fit anything else in to her schedule, between running her beauty and fashion brands, Victoria Beckham Beauty and Victoria Beckham.

“If anyone’s busier than me, it’s her,” he said.

The last time the group performed publicly together was at the 2012 London Olympics. In 2019, Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton went on tour without Victoria.

music-news.com

