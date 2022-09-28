David Bowie Handwritten ‘Starman’ Lyrics Sold To MONA Tasmania - Noise11.com

David Walsh has purchased David Bowie’s handwritten lyrics for ‘Starman’ for the MONA Museum in Hobart, Tasmania.

Walsh paid $AU339,000 for the A4 page telling the ABC “It’ll make an appearance in the expanded library we are currently constructing, along with many other items we got carried away with and paid too much for.”

The page contains corrections and edits in Bowie’s handwriting. The version we know with the line “that was hazy cosmic jive” was originally intended to be lazy instead of hazy.

Walsh says he will display the artifact at his Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) in Hobart.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

