David Bowie Handwritten ‘Starman’ Lyrics Sold To MONA Tasmania - Noise11.com

David Bowie Handwritten ‘Starman’ Lyrics Sold To MONA Tasmania

by Paul Cashmere on September 28, 2022

in News

David Walsh has purchased David Bowie’s handwritten lyrics for ‘Starman’ for the MONA Museum in Hobart, Tasmania.

Walsh paid $AU339,000 for the A4 page telling the ABC “It’ll make an appearance in the expanded library we are currently constructing, along with many other items we got carried away with and paid too much for.”

The page contains corrections and edits in Bowie’s handwriting. The version we know with the line “that was hazy cosmic jive” was originally intended to be lazy instead of hazy.

Walsh says he will display the artifact at his Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) in Hobart.

