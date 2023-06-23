David Bowie ‘Life On Mars’ Given 4K Upgrade For 50th Anniversary - Noise11.com

To mark the 50th anniversary of the release of David Bowie’s ‘Life On Mars?’, the video for the song has been upgraded to 4K.

Also for the first time the complete video with the never before seen ending has been included in the new 4K version.

‘Life On Mars’ was released June 22, 1973. The song was included on Bowie’s (17 December) 1971 album ‘Hunky Dory’ but not released as a single until June ’73.

The Bowie song features piano from Rick Wakeman of Yes. Bowie had previously used Rick as a session musician on ‘Space Oddity’. Rick is also on Elton John’s ‘Madman Across The Water’, T. Rex ‘Electric Warrior’ and Cat Stevens ‘Teaser and the Firecat’. That’s his piano playing on ‘Morning Has Broken’.

LIFE ON MARS? 45 IS 50 – WATCH 4K UPGRADE “To the seat with the clearest view…” With the many celebrations posted today, you’ve no doubt noticed that 22nd June 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the Life On Mars? single. The song was originally released on the Hunky Dory… pic.twitter.com/hrwFRJ3ZfM — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) June 22, 2023

