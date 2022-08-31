David Bowie To Be Honored On London Walk of Fame - Noise11.com

David Bowie is to be honoured with a place on the Music Walk of Fame in London.

Bowie, who passed away in 2016 aged 69, will be honoured with a place on the Walk of Fame in the Camden neighbourhood of London alongside musicians such as Amy Winehouse, Madness, and The Who.

A stone, inlaid into the pavement and featuring a vinyl disc design bearing his name, will be unveiled near Camden Town tube station in a ceremony on 15 September.

“David Bowie is a global influence, one of the ultimate influencers and sooner or later, we had to have him on The Music Walk of Fame,” said Lee Bennett, founder of the Music Walk of Fame, in a statement. “Our intention is for this to be the highest honour a music figure can receive in the U.K. and beyond, the unveiling of David’s stone ensures that legacy. We have huge plans for the future, but for now, let’s celebrate one of the greats of music.”

The unveiling coincides with the release of Brett Morgen’s Moonage Daydream, a “cinematic odyssey” which explores Bowie’s musical journey. It will be released in IMAX in the U.K. on 16 September followed by a wide release on 23 September.

London’s Music Walk of Fame was established in 2019.

