David Crosby Is "Too Old" To Tour Anymore - Noise11.com

David Crosby has reiterated that he’s “too old” to tour anymore.

Crosby had recently admitted he doesn’t have the “strength and stamina” to hit the road, and when one Twitter follower asked if he has any tours planned, he dashed their hopes.

The fan asked this week: “Any tour dates David Crosby?”, to which he replied: “I think I’m too old to tour anymore… sadly.”

The music legend’s last performance was in 2019, when he joined Shawn Colvin on stage for a rendition of the folk group’s 1970 hit ‘Ohio in Santa Barbara, California.

In May, Crosby told Colorado’s Golden High School journalism class: “I’m too old to do it (tour) anymore.

“I don’t have the stamina; I don’t have the strength. I’m not, because I’m 80. It’s because I’m old.

“Being on a bus tour is a daunting task. It’s very hard. It takes it out of you.”

David’s admission came after he was struck down with a nasty bout of COVID-19.

The musician has recovered, but admitted his battle with the deadly bug had been extremely unpleasant, adding: “It has been awful. COVID is a very weird disease.

“It makes you feel absolutely freaking awful. It has been thoroughly unpleasant … it’s no fun at all. You want to avoid it, if you possibly can.”

Despite admitting he no longer wants to tour, David is determined to keep making music and is proud to have made five albums in the last eight years.

He added: “It’s an absurd rate to be cranking albums out. The reason being, is that I’m gonna die. I mean, we all … everybody dies.

“I’m sure someone told you. And I want to crank out all the music I possibly can before I do. Now I’m 80 years old so I’m gonna die fairly soon. That’s how that works. And so I’m trying really hard to crank out as much music as I possibly can, as long as it’s really good … I have another one already in the can waiting.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

