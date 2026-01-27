 David Forman Who You Been Talking To Unearthed After Nearly Five Decades - Noise11.com
David Forman photo by Peter Hujar

David Forman photo by Peter Hujar

David Forman Who You Been Talking To Unearthed After Nearly Five Decades

by Paul Cashmere on January 27, 2026

in News

High Moon Records releases the long shelved 1977 album from acclaimed singer songwriter David Forman, produced by Jack Nitzsche and featuring an all star cast of Los Angeles musicians

by Paul Cashmere

Nearly fifty years after it was recorded and quietly shelved, David Forman’s long lost second album Who You Been Talking To has finally arrived. Released today by High Moon Records, the album captures a singular songwriter at the peak of his creative powers, supported by one of the most formidable studio line ups assembled in 1970s Los Angeles and guided by legendary producer Jack Nitzsche.

Recorded in Hollywood in late summer 1977 for Arista Records, Who You Been Talking To was meant to follow Forman’s acclaimed self titled debut. That first album had drawn attention for its literate songwriting and distinctive voice, positioning Forman among a generation of American writers redefining soul, pop and street poetry. Expectations were high when he returned to the studio, but despite the strength of the recordings, the album was never released and the tapes were placed into storage, effectively halting his recording career.

The sessions took place at The Sound Factory on Selma Avenue, engineered by Dave Hassinger, whose résumé included work with The Rolling Stones and Frank Sinatra. Nitzsche brought depth and scale to the arrangements, surrounding Forman’s elastic, emotionally charged vocals with textured keyboards, sweeping strings and rhythm sections drawn from the top tier of West Coast players. Among them were Ry Cooder, Jim Keltner, David Lindley, Tim Drummond, Fred Tackett and Flaco Jiménez, musicians whose collective credits read like a map of American popular music.

The album opens with the title track Who You Been Talking To, a smoky, Motown inflected groove that sets the tone for a record steeped in doo wop harmony, Brill

Building craft and late 70s sophistication. A-Train Lady draws on New York subway imagery with classic soul propulsion, while Let It Go Now pairs Forman’s falsetto with cavernous production and surf styled guitar figures. Elsewhere, Little Asia unfolds as a cinematic ballad, its atmosphere enriched by Cooder’s Colombian tiple, and Midnight Mambo leans into nocturnal rhythm and romance.

Forman’s background informs every corner of the album. Raised in Brooklyn, he absorbed street corner harmony singing before moving through folk rock circles and eventually crossing paths with Aaron and Charles Neville, who backed an early demo that helped launch his career. Beyond music, his life intersected with downtown New York art and film, including work on Robert Downey Sr.’s Greaser’s Palace and a long association with photographer Peter Hujar, whose images now appear throughout the album’s deluxe packaging.

The journey to release began decades later when a group of friends rediscovered Forman’s debut album and tracked him down, curious about rumours of a second record. That meeting set in motion a campaign to locate the tapes. After a winding path involving reel to reel copies sent to Hal Willner and the eventual discovery of rough mixes in the archive of Jack Nitzsche Jr., the album was restored and mastered by Steve Addabbo, who carefully lifted Forman’s vocals from Nitzsche’s dense, layered productions.

High Moon Records has presented Who You Been Talking To with the care it long deserved. The release includes extensive liner notes by journalist Joe Hagan, new interviews with Forman and key collaborators, rare photography by Hujar and previously unseen memorabilia. The artwork and presentation echo how the album might have appeared had it been issued in 1977, completing a story interrupted for nearly half a century.

Sophisticated, soulful and rooted in lived experience, Who You Been Talking To restores David Forman to the narrative of great American singer songwriters of the 1970s. It stands not as a historical curio but as a fully realised album, resonant and alive, finally taking its place in the catalogue where it always belonged.

Who You Been Talking To
(High Moon Records)

Tracklist:
01 Who You Been Talking To
02 A-Train Lady
03 Thirty Dollars
04 Painted in a Corner
05 Let It Go Now
06 Midnight Mambo
07 Little Asia
08 What Is So Wonderful
09 We Both Talk Too Much
10 Losing
11 Now That I Told You

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Peter Frampton Frampton Comes Alive
Frampton Comes Alive Turns 50 As A Live Album That Changed Rock History

In January 1976, Peter Frampton released an album that not only altered the trajectory of his own career but also reshaped the commercial and cultural standing of live records. Frampton Comes Alive! is now 50 years old, a milestone that underlines its status as one of the most important live albums in rock history and a defining document of the 1970s arena era.

January 15, 2026
Bob Dylan during the Desire era in 1976
Bob Dylan’s ‘Desire’ Turns 50, The Album That Redefined His Storytelling Era

Bob Dylan's Desire reaches its 50th anniversary as one of the most distinctive and debated records in his vast catalogue, an album that captured an artist in motion, surrounded by collaborators, characters and causes, and willing to place narrative ambition ahead of comfort.

January 5, 2026
Skyhooks mini doco photo by Peter Green
Skyhooks Unveil ‘In The Heat Of The Night’ 50′ Mini Documentary

As a Christmas surprise for fans across Australia, the Skyhooks Archives has released a new mini documentary titled In The Heat Of The Night. 50. The film revisits the band's December 1975 In The Heat Of The Night tour, a pivotal run of shows staged just before Skyhooks departed for the United States. The tour was rarely documented at the time, making this release a significant addition to the band's visual history.

December 17, 2025
Joe Matera Discusses The Making Of ABBA’s 1975 Album
Abba’s Landmark 1975 Album Receives New Spotlight In Joe Matera’s Definitive New Book

Australian musician and author Joe Matera will release The Making Of ABBA - The Story Behind The Band's 1975 Breakthrough Album on 30 October 2025, a detailed exploration of the record that lifted the Swedish quartet from European favourites to global pop innovators. The book charts the creative, musical and historical arc of ABBA's self-titled third album, a release that defined the sound of the group and set the stage for their international ascendancy through the second half of the 1970s.

December 9, 2025
Ray Charles Love Country Style
Ray Charles’ Classic Country Album “Love Country Style” Returns in Tangerine Master Series

Ray Charles' legendary 1970 album Love Country Style is set to return for the first time in more than 50 years as part of the ongoing Tangerine Master Series, a carefully curated collection of reissues celebrating the 17x GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, pianist, and producer. The album will be released on Friday, October 24.

September 20, 2025
Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart
Bobby Hart, Hit Songwriter Behind The Monkees’ Biggest Hits, Dies at 86

Bobby Hart, the Grammy-nominated songwriter whose work with Tommy Boyce helped shape the sound of 1960s pop and powered The Monkees’ rise to fame, has died at 86.

September 15, 2025