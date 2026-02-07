 Paul McCartney Man On The Run Companion Album Announced - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney Man On The Run

Paul McCartney Man On The Run

Paul McCartney Man On The Run Companion Album Announced

by Paul Cashmere on February 8, 2026

in New Music,News

Paul McCartney revisits the Wings years with a new soundtrack album tied to the documentary Man On The Run, chronicling a defining decade of reinvention.

by Paul Cashmere

Paul McCartney’s post-Beatles creative resurgence with Wings will be documented in sound as well as film with the announcement of Man On The Run – Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack, a companion album to the forthcoming documentary Paul McCartney: Man On The Run. Both the album and film arrive on 27 February, marking a major new chapter in the ongoing reappraisal of McCartney’s 1970s output.

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, Man On The Run explores the period following the dissolution of The Beatles, when McCartney faced intense scrutiny and uncertainty before rebuilding his career with Wings. The documentary traces the band’s rise from early scepticism to global success, capturing a decade that produced some of McCartney’s most enduring work.

The soundtrack album functions as a musical snapshot of that era, drawing together 12 tracks that span Wings’ catalogue and McCartney’s early solo years. It includes familiar classics alongside rarities that deepen the historical narrative. Among them are three previously unreleased recordings, ‘Arrow Through Me (Rough Mix)’ from the 1979 Back To The Egg sessions, ‘Live And Let Die (Rockshow)’ captured during the 1980 Rockshow concert film, and ‘Gotta Sing Gotta Dance’, originally featured in The James Paul McCartney TV Special in 1973.

To coincide with the announcement, ‘Arrow Through Me (Rough Mix)’ and ‘Live And Let Die (Rockshow)’ have been made available exclusively via Amazon Music ahead of release. The selections underline the breadth of Wings’ sound, from polished pop craftsmanship to arena-scale rock performances.

Reflecting on the period covered in the film, McCartney said the project captured a moment when ambition outweighed doubt. “We made what seemed like an impossible dream come true,” he said, summing up the determination that drove Wings through a turbulent but productive decade.

Man On The Run – Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack will be released across multiple formats. These include a limited edition New York Taxi Cab Yellow Vinyl LP pressed at Jack White’s Third Man Pressing plant, a Tangerine Peel Orange Vinyl LP exclusive to Amazon, standard black vinyl, CD and digital editions. Each vinyl version will include a Man On The Run poster.

The album artwork reunites McCartney with Hipgnosis co-founder Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell, whose studio worked on eight Wings releases including Band On The Run, Venus And Mars and Wings Over America. Design duties were handled by Peter Curzon of Storm Studios, with creative direction overseen by McCartney himself.

The documentary premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August 2025 and will receive a one-night-only theatrical screening on 19 February before streaming globally on Prime Video from 27 February. Together with the 2025 album Wings and the book Wings: The Story Of A Band On The Run, the film and soundtrack form a cohesive look back at one of the most productive reinventions in modern music history.

Man On The Run – Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack Track Listing
1 Wings – Silly Love Songs (Demo)
2 Paul McCartney – That Would Be Something (2011 Remaster)
3 Paul And Linda McCartney – Long Haired Lady (2012 Remaster)
4 Paul And Linda McCartney – Too Many People (2012 Remaster)
5 Paul McCartney And Wings – Big Barn Bed (2018 Remaster)
6 Paul McCartney – Gotta Sing Gotta Dance
7 Wings – Live And Let Die (Rockshow)
8 Paul McCartney And Wings – Band On The Run (2010 Remaster)
9 Wings – Arrow Through Me (Rough Mix)
10 Wings – Mull Of Kintyre (2016 Remaster)
11 Paul McCartney – Coming Up (2011 Remaster)
12 Paul McCartney And Wings – Let Me Roll It (2010 Remaster)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

David Forman photo by Peter Hujar
David Forman Who You Been Talking To Unearthed After Nearly Five Decades

High Moon Records releases the long shelved 1977 album from acclaimed singer songwriter David Forman, produced by Jack Nitzsche and featuring an all star cast of Los Angeles musicians

January 27, 2026
Peter Frampton Frampton Comes Alive
Frampton Comes Alive Turns 50 As A Live Album That Changed Rock History

In January 1976, Peter Frampton released an album that not only altered the trajectory of his own career but also reshaped the commercial and cultural standing of live records. Frampton Comes Alive! is now 50 years old, a milestone that underlines its status as one of the most important live albums in rock history and a defining document of the 1970s arena era.

January 15, 2026
Bob Dylan during the Desire era in 1976
Bob Dylan’s ‘Desire’ Turns 50, The Album That Redefined His Storytelling Era

Bob Dylan's Desire reaches its 50th anniversary as one of the most distinctive and debated records in his vast catalogue, an album that captured an artist in motion, surrounded by collaborators, characters and causes, and willing to place narrative ambition ahead of comfort.

January 5, 2026
Skyhooks mini doco photo by Peter Green
Skyhooks Unveil ‘In The Heat Of The Night’ 50′ Mini Documentary

As a Christmas surprise for fans across Australia, the Skyhooks Archives has released a new mini documentary titled In The Heat Of The Night. 50. The film revisits the band's December 1975 In The Heat Of The Night tour, a pivotal run of shows staged just before Skyhooks departed for the United States. The tour was rarely documented at the time, making this release a significant addition to the band's visual history.

December 17, 2025
Joe Matera Discusses The Making Of ABBA’s 1975 Album
Abba’s Landmark 1975 Album Receives New Spotlight In Joe Matera’s Definitive New Book

Australian musician and author Joe Matera will release The Making Of ABBA - The Story Behind The Band's 1975 Breakthrough Album on 30 October 2025, a detailed exploration of the record that lifted the Swedish quartet from European favourites to global pop innovators. The book charts the creative, musical and historical arc of ABBA's self-titled third album, a release that defined the sound of the group and set the stage for their international ascendancy through the second half of the 1970s.

December 9, 2025
Ray Charles Love Country Style
Ray Charles’ Classic Country Album “Love Country Style” Returns in Tangerine Master Series

Ray Charles' legendary 1970 album Love Country Style is set to return for the first time in more than 50 years as part of the ongoing Tangerine Master Series, a carefully curated collection of reissues celebrating the 17x GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, pianist, and producer. The album will be released on Friday, October 24.

September 20, 2025
Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart
Bobby Hart, Hit Songwriter Behind The Monkees’ Biggest Hits, Dies at 86

Bobby Hart, the Grammy-nominated songwriter whose work with Tommy Boyce helped shape the sound of 1960s pop and powered The Monkees’ rise to fame, has died at 86.

September 15, 2025