David Furish Gives Update On Health of Elton John - Noise11.com

David Furish Gives Update On Health of Elton John

by Paul Cashmere on March 12, 2024

in News

David Furnish has said Sir Elton John is due for knee surgery within weeks.

Furnish said Elton is set for knee surgery in the coming weeks and that he’ll be a new man after he’s recovered.

“He’s doing amazing,” David told The Sun at his and Elton’s 32nd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party.

“He’s having another knee done in a couple of weeks and by the time the summer rolls around, he’ll have two brand new spanking knees.”

David even joked Elton, who played his final concert gigs in 2023, would be hitting the dancefloor again.

“I think you’ll see him breakdancing down the carpet next year,” he quipped.

He also mentioned the couple is open to the idea of pulling Elton’s extensive music catalogue into a musical stage show.

“A catalogue musical, we are always looking at it,” he revealed. “I haven’t found anything yet that really covers… I think if we wanted to do it, we would want to do it in a way that was really innovative and really exciting and different.”

But he added that Elton already has two musicals – The Devil Wears Prada and Tammy Faye – in production.

“We’re open to any great ideas and it’s a wonderful catalogue,” David said. “But at the moment, with the two other musicals, we’re quite busy as it is.”

