David McCormack's TRS80 Announce Debut EP No Context For Old Men - Noise11 Music News

David McCormack has unveiled a new project, David McCormack’s TRS80, with the six-track EP No Context For Old Men set for release on 3 July through Valve Records.

by Paul Cashmere

David McCormack, best known as the frontman of Custard and the voice of Bandit Heeler in the globally successful children’s series Bluey, is returning with a new musical venture. McCormack has formed David McCormack’s TRS80, a three-piece band featuring former Go-Betweens bassist Adele Pickvance and drummer Nick Naughton, with the group’s debut EP No Context For Old Men arriving on 3 July in digital, CD and 7-inch vinyl formats.

The release marks the latest chapter in a musical career that now spans four decades. While McCormack’s public profile has expanded significantly through his work as a voice actor, particularly as Bandit in Bluey, his recording career has remained active.

The formation of TRS80 comes less than a year after the release of the vinyl-only Polaroids EP Get Old and continues a prolific period of songwriting and recording for the Brisbane musician.

According to information released with the announcement, the origins of TRS80 can be traced to McCormack’s annual Davo Xmas Spectacular in Brisbane in December 2025. For that performance, he enlisted Pickvance, whose career includes work with The Go-Betweens and Chandeliers, alongside drummer Nick Naughton, known for his work with Biro and Anchors.

What began as a one-off live collaboration quickly evolved into a new band.

“This combo proved to be magic and David McCormack’s TRS80 was born,” the announcement states.

Get The Vinyl

Get the CD

The project moved quickly from stage to studio. In January 2026, the trio entered Incremental Studios in Ashgrove, Brisbane, where they recorded six songs during a single four-hour session.

The recording process appears intentionally spontaneous. The accompanying notes describe the sessions as a gathering to “drink beer and bash out 6 songs in 4 hours”, resulting in recordings characterised as “sweaty with a day-drinking beer buzz”.

That approach places the project within a long tradition of Australian independent rock recordings that prioritise immediacy over studio perfection. While no individual tracks from the EP have yet been detailed publicly, the recording method suggests a raw and largely live-in-the-room sound, reflecting the chemistry developed during the group’s initial performances.

For McCormack, the new band adds another entry to an extensive catalogue that reaches back to Brisbane’s independent music scene of the 1980s. After emerging with Who’s Gerald? in 1986, he became a central figure in Australian alternative music through Custard, the band he formed in 1989 with bassist Paul Medew.

Custard would go on to release a string of influential albums throughout the 1990s, including Wahooti Fandango, Wisenheimer, We Have The Technology and Loverama. The group reunited in 2009 and has remained active, releasing recent albums including Respect All Lifeforms and 2024’s Suburban Curtains.

Alongside Custard, McCormack has maintained a diverse creative career encompassing solo work, projects such as The Titanics and The Polaroids, soundtrack composition and acting. His screen music credits include Rake, Redfern Now, House Husbands and Wild Boys, while Bluey has transformed him into one of Australia’s most recognisable voice performers.

The creation of TRS80 also reunites McCormack with musicians deeply connected to Brisbane’s musical history. Pickvance’s association with The Go-Betweens places her among the city’s most respected bass players, while Naughton has worked alongside McCormack in previous projects dating back to the 1990s.

The EP arrives at a time when veteran Australian artists are increasingly embracing smaller, independent recording projects outside traditional album cycles. Short-format releases on vinyl have become an important outlet for musicians seeking direct engagement with dedicated audiences while maintaining creative flexibility.

With No Context For Old Men due in early July, McCormack is already preparing to take the project directly to fans. An in-store performance has been announced for Sonic Sherpa on 4 July, providing audiences with an early opportunity to see the new band in a live setting.

Further touring plans are expected to be revealed in coming weeks. For now, the launch of David McCormack’s TRS80 adds another chapter to one of Australian music’s most enduring and unpredictable careers, demonstrating that even after four decades of recording, McCormack continues to find new collaborators and new directions.

In-store date:

4 July 2026, Brisbane, Sonic Sherpa

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

Bluesky

Instagram

X (Twitter)