Debbie Harry Stars In New Gucci Ad - Noise11.com

Debbie Harry Stars In New Gucci Ad

by Music-News.com on September 27, 2024

in News

Debbie Harry is starring in the new Gucci campaign.

Harry is promoting the Blondie bag collection.

The campaign photos show her sitting with the Large Top Handle Bag, worth $6980 (£5205), in the back of a black cab, alongside a Yorkie dog.

“What I like the most about Debbie Harry is her irreverence. She is a free spirit in her choices, and she is still an icon,” said Creative Director of Gucci, Sabato De Sarno.

“I have always been a fan of Blondie; they marked specific moments of my life and inspired generations. She is American but she has a strong connection with London.”

The bag isn’t named after the band though; it gets its name from a Gucci design from the 70s.

The campaign comes after Debbie announced she was cancelling several Blondie concert dates during August and September.

“This was a hard decision to make, and we understand how disappointing this news is for everyone,” she wrote in July, along with her Blondie co-founder and ex-boyfriend, Chris Stein. “Your support means the world to us, and we are grateful for your understanding.”

Blondie was formed in 1974 and has sold over 40 million records worldwide. The band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

They are working on a new album, which is believed to be set for release next year.

music-news.com

