Deep Purple’s Ian Paice Is The Only Member To Play On Every Album - Noise11.com

Ian Paice of Deep Purple was right there at the very start of the band, from the first album ‘Shades of Deep Purple’ (1968) to the most recent ‘Turning To Crime’ (2021). He formed the band with Ritchie Blackmore, Jon Lord, Rod Evans and Nick Simper in 1969.

Bass player Nick left in 1969 and was replaced with Roger Glover. Rod Evans left in 1969 and was replaced with Ian Gillan. Ritchie Blackmore left in 1975 and was replaced with Tommy Bolin. Jon Lord retired in 2002 and was replaced by Don Airey. Jon passed away in 2012.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Ian Paice:

Ian Paice is the only person alive to have experienced every Deep Purple line-up. “I think the soul has pretty much remained the same,” Ian tells Noise11.com. “Being as creative as you can within a limited style of music. But of course when you have five people in the band and you change 40% of the band, when Ian (Gillan) and Roger (Glover) left and David (Coverdale) and Glenn (Hughes) came in, of course it was going to change the whole dynamic. You have to adjust what you play to fit in with these new people. With Glenn it was not so much a massive difference but he was far busier with the notes than Roger is and that means there was less room for me to do stuff. It is always a balance.

“You only have 100% of everything. All these people who say I give it 110%. Nonsense. When you got to the top, you got to the top. I would adjust some of the things I played because of Glenn’s bass playing but that was a musical decision, that this was the best thing to do. If he is playing all these notes and I’m playing hundreds of notes, its just a mess. There is a little bit of compromise. Sometimes he’d back off a bit, sometimes I would. With Roger it’s a far more straight forward process. He is a wonderful foundation bass player. He sets the thing for me to sit on and give me all that freedom to do those things”.

Deep Purple also released an official video for ‘Smoke On The Water’ last week:

The full Pandemonium line-up is:

Alice Cooper

Blondie

Placebo

Deep Purple

Wheatus

The Psychedelic Furs

Dead Kennedys

Gang Of Four

Palaye Royale

plus Australian icons

Wolfmother

Cosmic Psychos

Gyroscope

and introducing Thai solo artist Petch.

PANDEMONIUM Sideshows

Newcastle All Ages Side Shows Announced

Blondie, Wolfmother, Cosmic Psychos – April 22

Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, Gyroscope – April 23

PANDEMONIUM 2024

Saturday, April 20: Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne

Monday, April 22: Blondie/Wolfmother/Cosmic Psychos – Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Tuesday, April 23: Alice Cooper/Deep Purple/Gyroscope – Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Thursday, April 25: Cathy Freeman Park – Sydney Olympic Park Precinct, Sydney

Saturday, April 27: Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast

Sunday, April 28: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island*

*Blondie not performing

General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale for all venues at

www.pandemonium.rocks and www.oztix.com.au

Tickets and Information for all events can be found at

www.pandemonium.rocks

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

