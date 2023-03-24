Depeche Mode Perform ‘Ghosts Again’ For Jimmy Kimmel - Noise11.com

Depeche Mode were on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week performing ‘Ghosts Again’ from the new ‘Memento Mori’ album.

‘Memento Mori’ is the 15th Depeche Mode album and first album to be released following the death of founding member Andy Fletcher in 2022. Fletcher does not appear on any tracks off the album although work on the record began before his death.

Depeche Mode describe the album on their website “The album’s 12 tracks chart a vast expansion of moods and textures, from its ominous opening to its closing resolve—running the gamut from paranoia and obsession to catharsis and joy, and hitting myriad points between”.

‘Ghosts Again‘ was the first single from the album.

Depeche Mode are currently on their US tour with Australian dates expected to be announced soon. Dave Gahan said in an Italian interview that “a series of as-yet-unannounced dates in Asia and Australia”.

He added, “For now I know we have this massive record ahead of us and an ongoing tour, including a series of as-yet-unannounced dates in Asia and Australia, through spring 2024”.

