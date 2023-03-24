 Depeche Mode Perform ‘Ghosts Again’ For Jimmy Kimmel - Noise11.com
Depeche Mode photo from Live Nation

Depeche Mode photo from Live Nation

Depeche Mode Perform ‘Ghosts Again’ For Jimmy Kimmel

by Paul Cashmere on March 24, 2023

in News

Depeche Mode were on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week performing ‘Ghosts Again’ from the new ‘Memento Mori’ album.

‘Memento Mori’ is the 15th Depeche Mode album and first album to be released following the death of founding member Andy Fletcher in 2022. Fletcher does not appear on any tracks off the album although work on the record began before his death.

Depeche Mode describe the album on their website “The album’s 12 tracks chart a vast expansion of moods and textures, from its ominous opening to its closing resolve—running the gamut from paranoia and obsession to catharsis and joy, and hitting myriad points between”.

‘Ghosts Again‘ was the first single from the album.

Depeche Mode are currently on their US tour with Australian dates expected to be announced soon. Dave Gahan said in an Italian interview that “a series of as-yet-unannounced dates in Asia and Australia”.

He added, “For now I know we have this massive record ahead of us and an ongoing tour, including a series of as-yet-unannounced dates in Asia and Australia, through spring 2024”.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11. Photo
Culture Club To Support Rod Stewart On UK Tour

Sir Rod Stewart has quipped that he and pal Boy George should "misbehave" on their summer tour.

1 hour ago
pink-floyd-the-final-cut
Roger Waters Final Pink Floyd Album ‘The Final Cut’ Turns 40

‘The Final Cut’, the final Pink Floyd album to feature Roger Waters, turned 40 this week.

2 days ago
Redgum I Was Only 19
Redgum Classic ‘I Was Only 19’ Turns 40

‘I Was Only 19’, Redgum’s classic Vietnam War song, has just turned 40 years old.

2 days ago
Duran Duran in Austin Texas photo by Ros O'Gorman
Andy Taylor Back With Duran Duran For Next ‘Project’

Duran Duran have announced they have reactivated to start work on a new ‘project’ and Andy Taylor is back in the band for the recording.

2 days ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Madonna Back In the Studio Working With Max Martin

Madonna is working on new music with Max Martin.

3 days ago
The Game, Noise11.com, music news, Photo
The Game Cancels Australian Tour A Day Before It Starts

The Game is a no show for his Australian tour. In his place A.B. Original has been added to the line-up.

3 days ago
Pretenders ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chrissie Hynde Pisses All Over The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Chrissie Hynde has rejected her 2005 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction for The Pretenders.

4 days ago