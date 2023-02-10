 Depeche Mode Premiere New Song ‘Ghosts Again’ - Noise11.com
Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode Premiere New Song ‘Ghosts Again’

by Paul Cashmere on February 10, 2023

in News

Depeche Mode have clocked up over one million views in 12 hours on YouTube for their new song ‘Ghosts Again’.

‘Ghosts Again’ is the first taste of the new Depeche Mode album ‘Memento Mori’, due 24 March.

‘Memento Mori’ is the 15th Depeche Mode album and the first to be released after the death of founding member Andy Fletcher. https://www.noise11.com/news/depeche-modes-andy-fletcher-cause-of-death-revealed-20220629.

Recording for the album began in May 2019 but at this stage it is unknown if Fletcher appears on the record.

