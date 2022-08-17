Depeche Mode Returns To Studio After Death of Andy Fletcher - Noise11.com

Depeche Mode are back in the studio for the first time since Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher’s passing.

Dave Gahan and Martin Gore have seemingly revealed they are “focusing” all their energy on recording new music following the tragic loss of co-founding member and keyboardist Fletch in June aged 60.

Alongside the studio snap, they wrote on Instagram: “Finding stability in what we know and love, and focusing on what gives life meaning and purpose.”

The synth-pop pioneers’ last record was 2017’s ‘Spirit’.

The surviving Depeche Mode members thanked fans for the “outpouring of love” for the musician amid this “strange, sad, disorienting” time.

They said in a previous Instagram post: “We wanted to take a moment and acknowledge the outpouring of love for Andy that we’ve seen from all of you over the last few weeks.

“It’s incredible to see all of your photos, to read your words, and to see how much Andy meant to all of you.

“As you can imagine, it’s been a strange, sad, disorienting few weeks for us here, to say the least.

“But we’ve seen and felt all of your love and support, and we know that Andy’s family has too.”

Confirming his cause of death, the pair revealed Fletch suffered an aortic dissection, a tear in the large blood vessel of the heart, and “passed naturally” and peacefully.

They added: “A couple weeks ago we received the result from the medical examiners, which Andy’s family asked us to share with you now. Andy suffered an aortic dissection while at home on May 26. So, even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering.”

Martin and Dave also revealed they joined Andy’s close family and friends at a “beautiful” celebration of life in London.

The duo signed off the post: “So thank you for all of the love you’ve shown Andy and his family and friends over the last few weeks. It honestly means the world to all of us. Andy, you’ll be missed, but certainly not forgotten.”

In a joint statement announcing the shock news of Andy’s death, they wrote: “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher.

“Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.”

