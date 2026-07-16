Dexter and The Moonrocks Release Reflective New Single ‘If You Could Talk' Ahead Of Australian Debut - Noise11 Music News

US alternative rock band Dexter and The Moonrocks have released the new single ‘If You Could Talk’, continuing the momentum created by breakthrough hit ‘Freakin’ Out’ as the Texas group prepares for its first Australian performances this October.

by Paul Cashmere

Dexter and The Moonrocks have unveiled ‘If You Could Talk’, a deeply personal new song written by frontman James Tuff for his young son, ahead of the band’s first Australian tour. The release follows the international success of ‘Freakin’ Out’, which became the band’s biggest hit to date and introduced the self-described “Western Space Grunge” outfit to audiences well beyond their Texas roots.

The new single shifts away from the high-energy sound that helped establish the band internationally. Built around acoustic guitar before expanding into heavier arrangements, ‘If You Could Talk’ examines the emotional cost of touring, with Tuff reflecting on the challenge of balancing life on the road with family responsibilities.

According to the band, the song was inspired by Tuff’s experience of being separated from his son while touring. Its gradual build from intimate acoustic passages into layered alternative rock reflects the emotional tension between pursuing a music career and maintaining close family connections.

The release continues a period of rapid growth for Dexter and The Moonrocks. Earlier this year, ‘Freakin’ Out’ became the band’s commercial breakthrough, reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart while also entering charts internationally, including Australia where it peaked at No. 30 on the ARIA Singles Chart. The song has accumulated close to 200 million global streams and generated significant momentum across social media platforms, where it attracted more than 1.2 billion TikTok views and inspired almost two million user-created videos.

The band’s follow-up collaboration, ‘12 Steps’, recorded with fellow American group Treaty Oak Revival, has also performed strongly, generating more than 12 million streams within its first six weeks of release.

Australian audiences will soon have their first opportunity to see Dexter and The Moonrocks live when the band travels here in October. Their visit includes appearances at Strummingbird Festival in Ballarat, Newcastle and the Sunshine Coast, together with support slots for Bailey Zimmerman at Melbourne’s Festival Hall and Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion.

Although the group has only existed since 2021, its rise has been unusually swift. Friends James Tuff and cousins Ryan and Ty Anderson had known each other since school before deciding to form a band in rural Throckmorton County, Texas. Drummer Ryan Fox completed the line-up after responding to an online advertisement.

Before gaining national attention, the band played sparsely attended shows across Texas while developing a sound that blended country songwriting with the heavier guitar influences of 1990s alternative rock. They eventually adopted the label “Western Space Grunge” to describe that combination, later using the phrase as the title of their 2024 EP.

Their early breakthrough came after the song ‘Couch’ spread widely through TikTok, leading to a recording contract with Severance Records, an imprint of Big Loud Rock. The partnership helped introduce the band to a wider audience while allowing them to retain the independent identity they had established through grassroots touring.

Momentum accelerated during late 2024 when ‘Sad in Carolina’ spent seven weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart. The follow-up single ‘Ritalin’ also reached the chart’s top five, establishing the band as one of the fastest-rising acts in contemporary alternative rock before ‘Freakin’ Out’ crossed into mainstream international markets.

The band’s influences range across both rock and country music, drawing from artists including Foo Fighters, Nirvana, Deftones, Blink-182, Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers and Turnpike Troubadours. That mix has become central to the group’s identity and has helped distinguish it within the current alternative rock landscape.

With ‘If You Could Talk’, Dexter and The Moonrocks present a more introspective side while maintaining the guitar-driven sound that has defined their recent releases. The single also serves as another step towards the band’s anticipated debut full-length album, with Australian audiences set to experience the songs live during the group’s inaugural visit this October.

Tour Dates

Saturday 10 October, Ballarat, VIC, Strummingbird Festival

Wednesday 14 October, Melbourne, Festival Hall (supporting Bailey Zimmerman)

Friday 16 October, Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (supporting Bailey Zimmerman)

Saturday 17 October, Newcastle, NSW, Strummingbird Festival

Sunday 18 October, Sunshine Coast, QLD, Strummingbird Festival

Ticket Details

Tickets for Strummingbird Festival and Bailey Zimmerman Australian shows are available through the respective official ticketing outlets.

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