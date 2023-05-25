Dexys Midnight Runners Drop Another Preview of ‘The Feminine Divine’ Album - Noise11.com

Dexys Midnight Runners have released the title track off their upcoming album ‘The Feminine Divine’ ahead of the album release on 28 July.

‘The Feminine Divine’ is the first Dexys albums since the covers record ‘Let The Record Show: Dexys Do Irish and Country Soul’ in 2016 and the first album of original songs since ‘One Day I’m Going To Soar’ in 20112.

“After stating his original macho position in the opening track ‘The One That Loves You;’ then admitting that it was a phoney position in the second song ‘It’s Alright Kevin;’ subsequently committing himself to change in track three, ‘I’m Going To Get Free;’ and feeling he’s moving forward in track four, ‘Coming Home;’ the protagonist now examines his relationship with women in ‘The Feminine Divine.’ He’s hit with the realisation that his attitude and actions have been completely wrong,” Kevin Rowland said of the title track.

“Overcome with regret and at last glimpsing how women might actually feel, the man gets honest and admits how afraid of women he has been, and how fear has driven so many of his actions. He now sees and acknowledges women’s inherent power: if anything, women are superior; they are goddesses. He sincerely pledges to be different in the future.”

“In the track that follows, ‘My Goddess Is’, the protagonist then enters into a relationship in a completely different way to how he would have in the past. But that’s a whole other part of the story…”

The Feminine Divine Tracklisting:

01. The One That Loves You

02. It’s Alright Kevin (Manhood 2023)

03. I’m Going To Get Free

04. Coming Home

05. The Feminine Divine

06. My Goddess Is

07. Goddess Rules

08. My Submission

09. Dance With Me

